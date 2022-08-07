Galoppo and Pablo Maia argue after São Paulo’s defeat and are contained even by a Flamengo player

The atmosphere heated up between two players from São Paulo after the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, in Morumbi, this Saturday (6). Midfielders Galoppo and Pablo Maia argued fervently and needed to be contained by teammates.

+ If you could naturalize just one foreigner for the Selection? LANCE! make choice

The fight started after the Argentine charged the 20-year-old midfielder in the last move of the match, when Maia fumbled in the attack and Flamengo counterattacked Tricolor with numerical superiority. The move resulted in the second goal for Rubro-Negro, scored by Gabigol.

Pablo Maia didn’t like his teammate’s charge and got very angry. The São Paulo players calmed the situation and had the help of Thiago Maia, from Flamengo, who also contributed to contain the discussion. The São Paulo midfielder went to the changing rooms annoyed.

– It was a dead ball with a chance for us to score and maybe tie the match. A counterattack from the last set piece of the match, we ended up taking the second goal. I don’t know what happened there, but it was probably a discussion about it – said goalkeeper Felipe Alves at the exit of the lawn.

Tricolor travels to Fortaleza and will face Ceará next Wednesday, at 19:15, with the advantage of having won the first leg, at Morumbi, by 1 to 0. For the Brasileirão, São Paulo’s opponent will be Red Bull Bragantino in the next Sunday.