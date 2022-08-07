Geisy Arruda sits on the side so as not to show the intimate mark of the dental floss: “Very pink”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The Portuguese hold on! Geisy Arruda arrived in Europe this Saturday (06), where he returned to share new clicks from his well-deserved beach day. The muse returned to use her controversial pink bathing suit and gave the talk on social media!

At 33 years old, the muse took great care in the photos to show her striking and revealing tan in a swimsuit with a differentiated cut. Geisy posed very comfortably with her beachy combined look and wasted a lot of sensuality, as always, to drive her more than 4.5 million followers on her profile crazy.

“Portugal, hold this angel if you can”, joked an internet user in the comments of the publication. “I already miss her causing here in Brazil”, admitted another fan of the muse. “This pink swimsuit just reminds me of the most famous dress of all,” another follower shot. Check out the clicks:

Geisy Arruda returns to comment on intimate surgery: “It was a taboo”

Launched trend! Recently, Geisy Arruda gave an interview to Quem where he spoke about his controversial intimate surgery, which was performed ten years ago by the muse. At the time, the influencer said that she “paved the way” for many women to get to know the procedure, which is currently called nymphoplasty.

“I am a pioneer of intimate surgery and a pioneer of adult content platforms. I pave the way for women to show intimacy,” said Geisy. “10 years ago it was really taboo, people didn’t talk about it, women were very ashamed of their bodies. When I did, I was so canceled for telling every detail. Even the feminists cursed me for exposing myself too much”, recalls the muse.

“I never understood why it was so forbidden. Today, I see several women doing it. I had to do it in the hospital, in the operating room. Today, it is done in any aesthetic clinic. I ran so that women could walk with their beautiful vaginas again,” joked the OnlyFans muse.

