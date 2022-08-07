German consul arrested after husband’s death in Rio de Janeiro

German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was arrested earlier this evening after the death of her husband, Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, in Rio de Janeiro. They had been married for 20 years. To UOL, the Civil Police stated that the version presented by the consul that the husband had felt sick and hit his head is contrary to the conclusions of the expert report. “There was a violent death, there are traces of injuries in various parts of the body, including the anus,” the corporation said. “There were bloody stools all over the place.”

At the IML (Instituto Medico Legal), experts found that an injury to the back of the head caused head trauma. He also had injuries to the back of his neck, chest, face, legs and chest. The case was referred to the Leblon Civil Police station and initially investigated as a sudden illness. In a statement, the corporation stated that it is hearing witnesses and carrying out other steps to clarify the case.

Breasts from the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute went to the couple’s penthouse this afternoon, where they found that a maid cleaned the blood marks on the furniture and floor in the apartment.

The arrest took place 24 hours after the Fire Department was called at around 7pm yesterday. According to the corporation, the man died at the scene after a cardiac arrest. The State Military Police said he had head and leg injuries.