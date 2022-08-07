German consul arrested on suspicion of husband’s death is transferred to prison in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

the consul Uwe Herbert Hahn stationed at the German Consulate in Rio, was transferred to the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of Rio, around 11 am this Sunday (7).

Uwe was arrested earlier this Saturday night (6) for the death of her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot. He said that the husband suffered a sudden illness, on the night of Friday (5), hit his head and died. But the report from the IML (Instituto Medico Legal) found numerous injuries to Biot’s head and body.

On Sunday morning, the consul’s defense filed a habeas corpus, but the request was denied by the court on duty.

In testimony, the consul said that the husband would have gone into a fit and started running towards the terrace. He said the husband tripped over the carpet and fell facedown on the floor and made some noises, which he couldn’t tell if they were moans or pain.

Uwe said she was in the kitchen making a dough when the fall occurs and that she can’t tell if her husband hit his head on furniture or the floor.

The consul also said that he became desperate and even slapped her husband’s buttocks to try to revive him and then went to the concierge to ask the doorman for help, who called Samu.

Back injury

According to the report, the injury that caused Biot’s death was head trauma to the back of the body. However, the husband reported that the victim fell facing the ground.

“Head trauma, despite not having caused a fracture, is still subject to intracranial injury by impact (coup), countercoup and acceleration-deceleration of the mobile brain”, indicates the expert, who does not rule out any possibility at the time of the fall, until that the body has rotated and hit somewhere else.

As a result, he stressed that he is waiting for the local expertise and toxicological examination to define other possibilities.

Analysis of the body at the IML and forensics at the couple’s apartment in Ipanema showed that the Belgian was the target of a violent death, according to police.

“The conclusion was based on technical expertise and the version presented by the consul that the victim was exasperated and fell, it is against the conclusions of the expert report. He points out several ecchymoses, including in the chest area, which would be compatible with bruises. Lesions compatible with aggression with a cylindrical instrument. The corpse screams the circumstances of its death”, said delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP, justifying the consul’s arrest request.

Police investigate death of consul’s husband

Initially, Samu was called to help Walter, but the doctor found the Belgian already in cardiorespiratory arrest and with body injuries — especially one on the head and one on the buttocks —, the team did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the IML.

Forensics showed marks on the body and cleaning in the apartment

The case was registered in the 14th DP (Leblon). The expertise of the Civil Police was called and found suspicious situations in the place.

The first is that the apartment had been cleaned by a secretary to the consul. She said she arranged the cleanup because a dog would be licking up puddles of blood.

Experts also detected bloodstains on an armchair, which appeared to have been freshly washed.

Investigators must use luminol, a substance that reacts to bloodstains, in a new skill.

The couple had been together for 23 years, and had lived in Rio for four years. At the police station, the consul told the police that her husband was sad because the couple was moving to Haiti. Walter would 53 years old next Saturday.

