





German consul arrested on suspicion of killing husband in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Playback/Instagram

German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, stationed at the German Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, must undergo a custody hearing this Sunday, 7, after being arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of involvement in the death of her husband, Belgian Walter Henri. Maximillen Biot, 52 years old.

The two had been married for 23 years and currently lived in a penthouse in the Ipanema neighborhood, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The German consulate in Rio de Janeiro and the German embassy in Brazil had not commented on the case until early this Sunday morning.

On Friday night, emergency services were called to help Biot. According to Hahn’s claims, her husband had suddenly fallen ill and hit his head. Doctors found the victim with cardiorespiratory arrest and multiple injuries. Her body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for expertise, which found multiple injuries, incompatible with the consul’s report.

On Saturday, while waiting at the IML, Hahn was heard again by the police and, faced with contradictions, arrested.

Traces of violent crime

The arrest was corroborated by forensics carried out in the couple’s apartment, which found a suspicious scenario, indicating that Biot had a violent death. The apartment had just been cleaned. According to a secretary to the consul, the cleaning was done because a dog was licking pools of blood, reported the news portal G1. Using luminol, experts also detected bloodstains on an armchair, which would have been freshly washed.

According to delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th Police Station, in Lebron, the expert report points out that the Belgian suffered head trauma caused by an injury to the back of the neck, in addition to bruises on his face, chest, belly, legs and buttocks.

According to the newspaper O Dia, at least 30 injuries were found on the body, including a large lesion between the belly and the chest, compatible with a stepping – which indicates that the victim may have been immobilized. Also according to the newspaper, the police seized a baton, which may have been used in the attacks.

“The body tells the circumstances of his death. There is a lot of evidence that there was a violent death. There are bruises on the chest, blows from a cylindrical instrument on the chest, he was hit, he was beaten. The version that he would have fallen on his face to the ground does not hold up,” said the delegate, according to the newspaper O Dia.

“In the local expertise, several evidences reinforce that there was a homicide,” said Lourenço, according to G1.

le (ots)