German consul arrested on suspicion of killing husband – National

Uwe Herbert Hahn was arrested in the act for the murder of Belgian Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, her husband (photo: reproduction)

German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was arrested for murder this Saturday (8/6). He is accused of killing her husband, Belgian Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, 52, in a penthouse in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (5/8). that the consul’s version that her husband had stumbled and fallen was not confirmed by the autopsy.

Also according to the delegate, the Belgian’s body had bruises for at least two days, which may indicate that he had been suffering aggression for a longer time. Ecchymosis on the legs, trunk and head, as well as characteristic bruises, were also found.

Uwe told police that her husband used to drink heavily and take sleeping pills regularly. Samu’s doctor, who performed the first consultation, said that the man could have had a sudden illness, but he did not want to certify the death, and the body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute.

The doorman of the building where the couple lived reported that Walter used to drink, but that he arrived calmly in the building and did not mistreat anyone, according to information fromThe globe.