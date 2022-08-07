Gloria Vanique discovers disease in the uterus and begins treatment

Gloria Vanique discovered that she suffered from endometriosis and underwent treatment

Gloria Vanique shares a large part of her life with the public that follows her on TV and Instagram, so much so that in a recent edition of “CNN Nosso Mundo”, the journalist shared the discovery of a serious illness in the uterus, when she was 37 years old, and told that soon after the diagnosis, she started treatment in a hurry to get time to get pregnant.

The disease in question is Endometriosis, a modification in the normal functioning of the body in which the cells of the tissue that lines the uterus (endometrium), instead of being expelled during menstruation, move in the opposite direction and fall into the ovaries or cavity. abdomen, where they multiply and bleed again.

“I am a patient who treats endometriosis, I discovered it at age 37, precisely because I had difficulty getting pregnant, but I have lived with menstrual cramps and terrible pain since my adolescence. I took several types of painkillers, several types of specific pain medication, but none of that worked anymore”, said Glória Vanique on her program.

The communicator revealed that she only discovered the disease because she was unable to get pregnant and had pain during sexual intercourse. After a battery of tests, endometriosis was diagnosed and treatment began quickly, and two years later the journalist managed to get pregnant and is currently Benjamin’s mother.

