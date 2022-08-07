Gol announces new Hub in Salvador, with an increase in the number of flights and destinations

Gol announced that in 2023 it will make Salvador Airport its new flight distribution center (Hub), with an increase in the number of flights within Bahia, to neighboring states in the Northeast, other regions of Brazil and even international ones.

Among the new domestic destinations departing from Salvador, to be implemented later this year, are: Lençóis (hello, Monique!)*, Paulo Afonso and Teixeira de Freitas. This will make it easier to reach these destinations from other Brazilian cities, with a connection to the Bahian capital.

“Gol fulfills its role as the largest airline in the country by focusing on serving the main Brazilian markets, such as Bahia, transforming the capital of Bahia into a gateway from Brazil, along with our partners, to the rest of the world , and offering Northeastern Customers more options and agility in their international travels, always with confidence and security, our number 1 value”, points out Ciro Camargo, manager of Institutional and Governmental Relations at Gol.

To make the new center viable, the Government of Bahia will offer tax incentives and exemption from ICMS in operations and services related to the implementation of the Flight Distribution Center, involving the importation of aircraft, parts, external or internal acquisitions of goods, machinery, equipment, aeronautical components, tools, metallic structures and installations and operations for the acquisition of aviation kerosene.

* Our destination editor Monique Renne resides in Chapada Diamantina.