Government spending on debt interest rises to R$500 billion for the first time since 2016, says BC | Keeping an eye on the budget

Government spending on public debt interest rose and reached R$500 billion in the last 12 months ended in May, according to information from the Central Bank. It is the first time they have reached this level since February 2016 (R$ 513 billion).

The record is from January 2016, when debt interest expenses reached R$540 billion. That year, the country was facing one of the most intense financial crises in recent decades.

The current BRL 500 billion represents 5.51% of GDP, the highest percentage since November 2018 (5.52%). The peak, also in comparison with GDP, was in January 2016 (9% of GDP).

The expectation of economists in the financial market is that the cost of public debt will register a record value in the closed year of 2022.

Public debt interest expenses reach R$ 448 billion in 2021

The increase in public debt interest expenses makes the government have more financial commitments to bear. As a result, investors are more cautious when buying government securities and charge higher rates — turning debt dynamics into a “snowball.”

A very high public debt tends to generate difficulties in attracting investments and carrying out social expenditures.

The total interest expense recorded in the 12 months through May exceeds the 2022 joint federal budget for Auxílio Brasil, health and education investments. See below:

Brazil Aid (R$89.1 billion)

Minimum investments in public health actions and services (R$ 139.9 billion)

Maintenance and development of education (R$ 62.8 billion).

These amounts are included in this year’s approved budget.

O increase in interest expenses of public debt is a consequence of the high of the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate, which has risen 12 times since March 2021 (2% per annum) to 13.75% per annum in August this year. The rise in the Selic makes interest rates in general more expensive.

This is the highest Selic rate in almost six years and also the highest real rate (excluding inflation) in the world, according to a survey compiled by MoneYou and Infinity Asset Management. The Brazilian rate is more than double the rate for the 2nd place.

In June, the BC informed that, in addition to raising interest rates further, the rate will need to remain high for a longer period of time.

At interest expenses also grew due to the strong increase in inflation . About a third of debt is linked to price indices.

Another factor is the dollar soar . The US currency was quoted around R$4 in January 2020, before the pandemic, and now it exceeds R$5.26.

For economist José Luis Oreiro, a professor at the University of Brasília, the interest rate can be reduced, which would also ease the interest on the debt.

He argues that the Central Bank did not need to boost the Selic to the current level. As of March 2021, the rate was at 2% per annum. The BC raised basic interest rates in an attempt to contain inflation.

However, for Oreiro, the rise in inflation stems from reasons that the interest rate cannot control, such as shocks in production chains, due to the Covid pandemic, and the war in Ukraine, which generated an increase in fuel and food prices. . “Interest rate doesn’t solve any of these problems,” he said.

The specialist defends that the BC begins to reduce interest rates, which will alleviate the government’s financial expenses and allow productive spending and investments, capable of boosting the economy. High interest rates, in Oreiro’s view, benefit only a few sectors.

“When the interest rate increases, it reaches that value, R$ 500 billion [de despesas com juros da dívida]. That will end up in someone’s pocket, those who have investments in fixed income, bank treasuries, investors with high investments in investment banks”, he argued.

On the other hand, economist Silvio Campos Neto, a partner at Tendências Consultoria, stated that the increase in interest rates was necessary in view of the escalation of inflation worldwide. But he recalled that, in the case of Brazil, other factors made the BC have to raise interest rates.

He cited proposals defended by the government and approved by Congress that increased public spending and raised doubts about the country’s fiscal responsibility, such as the PEC dos Precatórios and the PEC Kamikaze.

“Part of it is inevitable, there is a global inflationary shock, all central banks are reacting and ours also had to react,” he said.

“But there’s another part of it that stems from a worsening in the perception [dos investidores] on the fiscal framework, and this generates pressure on interest rates”, concluded the economist.