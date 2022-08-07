Guarantee of advances in the fight against violence, Maria da Penha Law turns 16

posted on 07/08/2022 06:00



Since the enactment of the law, several changes have been made, both in its own text and in the creation of new norms. – (credit: Maurenilson Freire)

In 2021, on average, a woman was killed every seven hours in Brazil just because of her status as a woman. There were 1,319 victims of femicide in the last year, according to the survey “Violence against women in 2021”, compiled by the Public Security Forum. The number is registered in a country that has a legislation referenced worldwide by the United Nations (UN) in the scope of the protection of women: the Maria da Penha Law.

Sanctioned in 2006, the Maria da Penha Law turns 16 today. The norm was a key turning point in making penalties against crimes of domestic violence more stringent, and is considered by the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM) as one of the three most advanced laws in the world, among 90 countries that have legislation About the subject.

The research and impact coordinator of the Avon Institute, Beatriz Accioly, has been working for more than a decade in the area of ​​women’s protection, and has followed, over the years, the positive impact of the legislation on the lives of victims. “It’s a text of great quality, it’s an integrated law, it’s not just a criminal law. In addition to punishing aggressors and those responsible for violence in an exemplary way, different from what happened before, when these cases went to restorative justice and ended up becoming basic basket or community service penalties. They were treated by legal provisions as something of lesser offensive potential”, he compared.

Beatriz explained that the norm has, at its core, the seriousness and gravity with which a crime against women should be treated. In addition, it gives women more autonomy. “The law also brings in its body the idea of ​​strengthening women’s autonomy, of educating society, creating mechanisms and means of assistance and multidisciplinary and humanized care for victims. It includes human rights values ​​in public policies and brings these issues from the role of civil society”, he highlighted. Beatriz also emphasized that it is everyone’s role – both the State and society and private organizations, such as the Avon Institute – to act together to guarantee the reception of victims.

Despite being a complete and objective law, there are several gaps and challenges that legal professionals face when working to protect these women. “What we see today is that there is still a lack of adequate legal monitoring by us, lawyers, and, in this, we know that institutions do the best they can. The fact is that demand has gradually increased. correct and coherent, and respecting all women who are victims of domestic and family violence”, explained the lawyer and president of the Commission to Combat Domestic and Family Violence and Intimate Relationships of Affection of the Sobradinho Subsection of the OAB-DF, Gláucia de Oliveira Barbosa Souto.

Since the enactment of the law, several changes have been made, both in its own text and in the creation of new norms as a result of the Maria da Penha Law. A recent example is the inclusion of the LGBTQIA population within the scope of protection guaranteed by law.

“The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) recently made an extensive interpretation of the LGBTQIA group, making the law applicable in situations of domestic violence that also involve trans women. After all, the object of the law is to protect women. a cis woman, if she is a trans woman, if she is a lesbian woman. The turning points happen practically every year in the courts, with a more attentive and welcoming look at rights”, explained Matheus Oliveira Portela, lawyer for the Associação of the Women of Sobradinho II.

Another gap in the norm that is often discussed is the issue of orphans in femicide. In 2021, it is estimated that at least 2,300 children and adolescents have become orphans as a result of femicides in Brazil. The data from the Public Security Forum is calculated from Brazilian violence rates and fertility rates. Numerous forms of support are discussed to accommodate orphans: recently, deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) filed a bill that suggests the creation of a special pension for these cases. The proposal has not yet been analyzed.

“They are not orphans only of the mother. The father either committed suicide or was murdered or is in prison. Who takes care of this child or adolescent? The grandparents, usually maternal, without having them, the paternal grandparents, depending on the context, and the other relatives. We do not currently have any legislation that guarantees their right as orphans, as they are at the mercy of other people’s care,” Gláucia warned. “As important as protecting women is protecting the children who are there and who have witnessed these attacks.”

The Maria da Penha Law is seen as an achievement of the whole society. Since the 1970s, groups and organizations that fight for the guarantee of women’s rights have engaged in the creation of a norm aimed at protecting victims of violence. The law is named after Maria da Penha Maia Fernandes, a pharmacist born in Fortaleza, Ceará.

Maria da Penha had her life story completely affected by the domestic violence she suffered from her husband, economist Marco Antônio Heredia Viveros. The aggressions began to happen when Viveros obtained Brazilian citizenship and stabilized professionally and economically. He always acted with intolerance, got excited easily and had explosive behavior not only with his wife, but also with his own daughters.

In 1983, her then-husband carried out an attempt to fake a robbery to try to kill her for the first time with the use of a shotgun. The shot in her back left her a paraplegic. After months of treatment and several surgeries, Maria da Penha returned home and was secluded in her own home by her husband. After 15 days in private prison, Marco Antônio made another assassination attempt by trying to electrocute her while bathing.

Afraid of losing custody of her daughters due to the possible allegation of abandonment of home, Maria da Penha went to court to move away, under the protection of the law, from the house in which she lived. However, her fight lasted 19 years and six months. The case drew international attention and, with pressure from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS), Brazil was required to have a legal response to cases such as Maria da Penha.



