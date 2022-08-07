Hey? Journalist reveals that Simaria fell in love with Simone’s husband: “It’s betrayal”

It’s possible? Journalist reveals that Simaria fell in love with her brother-in-law, Kaká Diniz, and that fact was the pivot of the fight; Look

Will it be? It is not today that the sisters Simoneand simariaare falling out and leading a series of controversies on the web due to the endless beef between the duo. It turns out that, this Saturday (6), a journalist guaranteed to know the real reason for the fight.

the reporter Thiago Sodréwhich works in the area of ​​celebrities and runs the page Fame and Factthe supposed pivot of the disagreement was that simaria fell in love with her sister’s husband, Kaka Diniz. Single since her divorce with Vicente Escrigthe sertaneja would have fallen in love with her brother-in-law, which, obviously, would have left Simone Angry.

“I can’t understand why. Why don’t people say the real reason for the fight between sisters Simone and Simaria? It’s so clear, it’s so right there in everyone’s face. I’ll sell it to you soon, since nobody wants to talk, since the press doesn’t want to say about it. It’s clear, it’s betrayal! Look, you can see that the sisters are not getting along and it is a betrayal of love”, revealed it in a video posted on the web.

Knowing of the singleness of one of the sisters, Thiago Sodré decided to get straight to the point and dot the is: “Unfortunately, Simaria with Kaká Diniz, the two could not understand each other. Simone ended up getting pissed off about this whole thing. She discovered this betrayal in quotes because Simaria fell in love. She was single, alone and needy.”

“Why not say that? That the duo is over, it’s over. They can’t overcome this trauma and they couldn’t get over it. This duo won’t exist anymore. finished. Will it be?

The pair did not comment on the matter.

CLIMÃO

simaria has returned to speak in recent days by attending the birthday party of Henry, his sister’s eldest son, Simone. In the midst of the countrymen’s fight, the famous decided to honor her nephew on the special date, giving something to talk about even among the guests of the event.

According to information from Leo Dias’ column, from the Metrópoles portal, the singer decided to arrive at the event through the back door, trying to draw as little attention as possible. However, the action ended up having the opposite effect, as the brunette became the main subject of the celebration.

