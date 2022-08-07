How do I know if I have a fever if I don’t have a thermometer?

Fever is a very common symptom and is associated with different diseases, such as a case of flu, covid-19 or dengue. To measure temperature, the most common is to use a digital thermometer, with or without Infrared. But sometimes we don’t have this type of device available.

In such cases, it is possible to estimate whether or not someone has a fever from other signs, such as the presence of chills. Some alternative methods to the thermometer, such as the sensitivity of the human body itself, can be used for measurement, even if they are less reliable.

Some techniques help to find out if a person has a fever without a thermometer (Image: Prostock-studio/Envato)

But it is necessary to remember that these possible alternatives, in a moment of urgency, are not considered official or safe. In case of doubt, the ideal is always to seek medical attention, even more so when the malaise — caused by the supposed fever — is intense and debilitating. Consumption of water to keep the body hydrated is recommended.

Fever is considered at what temperature?

Before we continue, it is worth explaining that fever is not a disease in itself. In fact, it is the body’s response against some invader, such as a virus or bacteria. Elevating body temperature is a defense strategy of the immune system and, most of the time, should not be considered a bad thing.

The biggest problem is when the temperature starts to rise too much, that is, when the fever is considered high. The following are the different classifications for body temperature:

Fever: this occurs when the body temperature is between 37.3℃ and 37.8℃;

this occurs when the body temperature is between 37.3℃ and 37.8℃; Fever: happens when the temperature exceeds 37.8℃;

happens when the temperature exceeds 37.8℃; High fever: the condition is considered from 39℃.

How do I know if I have a fever without a thermometer?

Chills are considered good indicators for fever (Image: LightFieldStudios/Envato Elements)

To be sure you have a fever, the only way is to take your temperature with a thermometer, explains physician and immunologist David Erstein to the journal Women’s Health. However, Erstein lists three main tips that can help when you don’t have the device close by:

Watch your body’s signals

The first piece of advice is to watch your body. That’s because it’s very likely that you’ve had a fever at other times in your life, so it’s relatively common to be familiar with the sensations it causes us.

Even Erstein recalls that fever is usually accompanied by the following conditions:

Chills;

inexplicable heat;

night sweats;

Dehydration;

Fatigue (weakness);

Inexplicable pain.

Are you blushing?

Thinking about the fever, Erstein highlights an even more specific indicator: the flushed face. When the fever is high, it is normal for the face to be reddened and look more depressed, explains the doctor. To check, just look in the mirror.

Have someone check your temperature

To know if you have a fever, have someone take your forehead temperature by hand (Image: Varyapigu/Envato)

Another way to look for signs of whether or not you have a fever is to ask someone to take the temperature of your forehead. “If someone else feels your forehead and it’s hot, you probably have a fever,” says Erstein.

Here, the doctor explains that it makes no sense to try to measure one’s own temperature, since, at that moment, the temperature of the whole body will be feverish and, therefore, it will be very difficult to feel this change. After all, the reference of “normal” does not exist.

Is the person’s chance of getting the temperature right?

The accuracy of a person finding out for themselves if they really have a fever will depend on their good observation and self-knowledge skills. In a study done in a hospital in India, only 58% of patients who reported having a fever actually had a higher temperature than normal. The research was published in the scientific journal Tropical Medicine and International Health.

Source: Mayo Clinic, Women’s Health and Tropical Medicine and International Health