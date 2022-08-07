How does the US economy impact Brazil?

In recent months, the United States has announced rising inflation, rising interest rates and the risk of a recession. As the largest economy on the planet, the North American reality has an impact on other countries in the world. Brazil is one of them.

What is the minimum loan amount for Auxílio Brasil?

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, is expected to announce an interest rate hike, which puts the percentage above the country’s historic standard. The results of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) should not present positive aspects, on the contrary, it is likely to indicate retraction.

Inflation in the North American country is the highest in 40 years. This is because the moment is of low supply of products and high demand, in addition to the global problems with food and energy. The war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic are factors that worsen this reality.

To Nexo, economist Fábio Pereira, states that the increase in the US interest rate falls on Brazil, since the Brazilian Central Bank also needs to readjust the interest rate here.

US interest rates are a benchmark for the country’s bond yields. In this sense, when an investor invests assets in the US, he has a higher return, which makes the investment scenario more attractive in the country. On the other hand, Brazil, considered a place of greater risk for investments, runs the risk of losing investors.

In order to stop the migration of these people, the Central Bank resorts to interest rate adjustment. However, by raising the Selic – the basic interest rate – which has been rising since the beginning of the year, the financial institution affects investments and consumers themselves due to the impossibility of providing credit.

This movement can also lead to an appreciation of the dollar, which makes imported items more expensive and increases Brazilian inflation even more. Currently, the Selic exceeds 10%.

Journalist reveals release date of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

It is worth mentioning that the United States is the second country that buys most Brazilian products. With the rise in interest rates, international trade, consequently, suffers impacts.

Exports from Brazil to the United States

The United States is only behind China when it comes to Brazilian exports. The exported items are of different categories. Check out what they are and the amount raised.

Iron or steel items: $2.79 billion

Aircraft: $2.57 billion

Petroleum oils: $1.81 billion

Cellulose: $1.47 billion

Coffee: $1.13 billion

Source: Comex

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.