How to activate Claro’s 5G?

Learn how to activate 5G of course and see if your cell phone is compatible with this new technology that is coming to Brazil.

The 5G internet is already being installed in Brazil, starting in the capitals, and with it, the connection speed will be even higher. However, so far, few Brazilians have access to this new technology, so let’s clarify what is needed to activate Claro’s 5G. Check out!

What are the advantages of 5G internet?

5G internet has many technological advances compared to 4G, such as faster connection speeds. Check out its other advantages!

Greater security;

Average speed of 20 gigabytes per second;

Compatible with numerous devices at the same time without the quality dropping;

Consumes less electrical energy.

Despite the variety of cell phones in the technological market, there are still few that support 5G internet. Check out the devices from the main brands that are compatible with this technology!

apple

Only 9 Apple models are compatible with 5G, check them out:

iPhone SE;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini;

iPhone 12 Pro;

iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Motorola

For now, 13 Motorola cell phones support this technology, including:

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G52 5G;

Moto G62 5G;

Moto G71;

Moto G100 5G;

Moto G200;

Edge 20;

Edge 20 Lite;

Edge 20 Pro.

Edge 30;

Edge 30 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi

So far, 13 Xiaomi mobiles are compatible with 5G, they are:

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE;

well F3;

Poco M3 Pro 5G;

Poco M4 Pro 5G;

Poco X4 Pro 5G;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Redmi Note 10S 5G;

Redmi Note 11S 5G;

Xiaomi 12;

Xiaomi 12 Lite;

Samsung

From Samsung, 29 are compatible cell phones, see:

Galaxy A13;

Galaxy A22 5G;

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A33 5G;

Galaxy A52;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy A53 5G;

Galaxy A73;

Galaxy A73 5G;

Galaxy M23 5G;

Galaxy M33;

Galaxy M52 5G;

Galaxy M53 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S20 FE 5G;

Galaxy S21 FE 5G;

Galaxy S21 5G;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21+ 5G;

Galaxy S22;

Galaxy S22 Ultra;

Galaxy S22+;

Galaxy Z Flip 5G;

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G;

Galaxy Z Flip 4;

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G.

How to use Claro’s 5G?

To use Claro’s 5G, all you need is a SIM card and a cell phone compatible with the technology. As for people who have an active data plan, they can rest assured that there will be no need to change it.

It is important to note that this technology is still in its early stages in Brazil. By September 2022 it should be present in all capitals. But soon it will be active throughout the national territory.

Image: torstensimon/ Pixabay.com