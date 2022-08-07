How to Get an MBA in Oxford

The University of Oxford is offering scholarships and grants that, together, can add up to almost R$ 500 thousand. The opportunity is in the MBA program at Saïd Business School, the business school. The initiative covers all tuition costs and helps pay for day-to-day and housing expenses. Applications are due on January 4, 2023.

Overall, the program MBA gives Said Business School costs around 63,900 pounds, around R$400,000. Financial aid for housing and other costs can reach around 14,777 pounds per year, around R$93,000. The values ​​were estimated by the quotation of Friday (5).

Who can apply? Candidates who have already graduated and who have at least two years of work experience working in social businesses. It will be necessary to demonstrate that they have created a social entrepreneurship project or have been leaders in a social initiative in the organization in which they worked. In addition, it is necessary to present data with the impacts of the actions.

What profile are they looking for? There are five selection criteria, including the entrepreneurial profile and the ability to identify opportunities to ensure positive social impacts; have data that show the impact of actions focused on systems change; being persevering, knowing how to deal with failures and taking risks; present reasons why the MBA is important for the career; and prove financial need for the scholarship.

How to apply? To apply, you must check the “Skoll Scholarship” option while applying for the MBA program (available at this link). The application process requires the submission of a motivation letter, letters of recommendation, GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) or GRE (Graduate Record Examination) scores, Oxford-specific online exam, and the submission of a resume, in English, from at most one page. The shortlisted candidates will receive, along with the acceptance letter, an online application form for the scholarship, with essay questions.

What are Social Businesses? For Oxford and Saïd Business School, these are initiatives that combine innovation, resourcefulness and the use of opportunities to address critical challenges, whether social and/or environmental. The main objective must have been to create sustainable changes in the system.

What is the MBA in Oxford like? It is a one-year program and includes lectures, group work, seminars and the possibility of carrying out an internship or summer project. Candidates also have the opportunity to take elective courses in other areas.

