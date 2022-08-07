Through the application, Nubank customers can make investments and withdraw the money invested at any time.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Journalist reveals release date of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Financial institutions that take advantage of technological advances to improve their tools are more likely to be successful among customers. Nubank is one of the digital banks that stands out for its modern services, which allow users to carry out transactions, investments, purchases with debit and credit cards and much more.

Through the fintech application, the bank customer can invest part of the available balance in their account in a very simple way. And more: the user can withdraw the money invested at any time. Check below how to redeem money saved in Nubank!

How to redeem money saved in Nubank?

First of all, it is important to note that the “save money” function is not the same as the “planned redemption” tool, which establishes a future date (up to 2 years) for the funds to be withdrawn with a higher yield.

Therefore, when separating an amount to be paid, it is necessary for the customer to be aware of the option chosen, since the application does not allow to redeem the amount before the time selected in the “planned redemption” function. In any case, the guidelines below are valid for redeeming the money in both functions. Look:

Access the Nubank app, available for Android and iOS;

Click on “Account” and then on “Saved money”, located just below the available balance;

Tap “Available anytime”;

Check the balance available for withdrawal and how much it is earning per year;

Click on the “Redeem” option;

Finish the operation by typing the amount you want to redeem and then tap on “Redeem”.

It is worth remembering that the user can retrieve the values ​​as many times as they want. However, as already mentioned, he must select the corresponding option. Nubank does not charge fees or fees.

Check out the states with the highest number of new Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries

Pay slips using Nubank credit card

Nubank customers can pay the slips with their credit card directly through the bank’s application. In addition, people can pay the invoice amount in installments with a lower interest rate than that applied by other financial institutions.

To pay boletos using the fintech credit card, just open the bank application, click on “Pay” and then on “Pay boletos”. You can scan the physical charge or enter the barcode.

After the bill is scanned or the barcode has been typed, it is necessary to go to “Choose payment method”, select the option “Credit card” and choose the number of installments desired.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com