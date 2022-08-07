How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone?

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a feature on WhatsApp that users have been waiting for a long time. It is now possible to transfer conversation history from Android messaging app to iPhone and vice versa.

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

According to Zuckerberg, the tool had been in development for a while, however, it is only now being gradually released in the beta version of WhatsApp. It is even expected that all users will have access to it soon.

However, it is worth mentioning that to carry out the transfer, the Android device must have the Lollipop version, with SDK 21 or later, or Android 5 or later. The iPhone, on the other hand, must be updated with iOS 15.5 or later.

Step by step to transfer WhatsApp chat history

Firstly, it is important to mention that in order to transfer WhatsApp chat history and media, the iPhone must be in factory settings. In addition, both devices must be connected to the same power source and Wi-Fi network.

Download WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or later on iPhone; Download WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or later on Android phone; Install the “Migrate to iOS” app on the Android device; After that, open the app and follow the instructions; A code will be sent to the iPhone. When prompted, enter this code on the Android device; Tap “Continue” and follow the instructions; On the “Transfer data” screen, tap WhatsApp; Then click on “Start on Android device” and wait while WhatsApp loads the data that will be transferred; When the data is ready, your WhatsApp account will be automatically disconnected from the Android device; To proceed with the operation, tap “Next” to return to the “Migrate to iOS” app; Now, click “Continue” to transfer data from Android device to iPhone and wait for the application to confirm that the transfer has been performed; Once this is done, install the latest version of WhatsApp available for your iOS; Open the messenger and access your account using the same phone number used on the Android device; Tap “Start” and wait for the process to complete; Ready! Your conversations will now be available on WhatsApp.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

What is the minimum loan amount for Auxílio Brasil?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.