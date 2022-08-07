how to use it the right way and when you pay mico

Before it was rare to see, the automatic transmission already equips about 50% of the zero-kilometer cars sold in Brazil. For a few years now, the item has been offered even in mid-range and top-of-the-line versions of compact cars.

The technology, which dispenses with the clutch pedal and shifts gears for you, is actually more accessible.

Above all, Japanese brands today invest in the CVT (continuously variable) transmission, which also eliminates the need to change gears because it has no gear: the ratios are infinite, using a pulley system – many brands offer the option of virtual shifts for those who insist on having greater vehicle control. This box prioritizes fuel economy.

Today, many people are buying their automatic car for the first time. Therefore, it is natural to have doubts about its operation. Knowing this, we consulted experts to point out what you should and shouldn’t do when driving an automatic car.

It is natural to have doubts about the true “alphabet soup” that this type of exchange brings: by default, it has the “D” options (driveEnglish term for driving), “P” (parkpark), “R” (reverseD) and “N” (neutral, neutral). Not to mention the modes “L” (low, reduced gear), “S” (sports mode) and other options.

Check out the tips:

What is the ‘P’ function for?

When should the “P” function be activated?

This option must be used when leaving the vehicle in a parking space. However, do not forget that it must always be combined with the parking brake. Activate it and then select “P”.

“When the engine is turned off, the pressure in the hydraulic system ceases, the transmission is uncoupled and a kind of pin locks the drive wheels”, explains Edson Orikassa, director of the AEA (Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering).

The parking brake protects this lock from possible damage caused by an eventual “stopping” or even hitting another vehicle in your car while it is stopped in the space.

It’s different than when you leave a manual car in gear with the engine off. In this case, it is the transmission itself that locks the wheels and not using the parking brake can result in damage with eventual repairs.

When should I set the exchange rate to ‘N’?

In cars equipped with a manual transmission, it is recommended to put it in neutral when stopping at a traffic light, for example, to avoid premature wear of the clutch, which should only be activated when starting and changing gears.

However, with automatic vehicles, the procedure must be different. According to Camilo Adas, president of the Executive Board of SAE Brasil, the “N” function, corresponding to “neutral”, was created for maintenance situations, when it is necessary to tow the vehicle or move it with the engine off, releasing the wheels that drive the vehicle.

“Do not put the automatic transmission in neutral while you wait for the light to open. Keep it in the “D” position with your foot on the brake, as this keeps the hydraulic system pressurized and allows you to start faster”, teaches the specialist.

It is worth noting that some cars have technology that automatically decouples the transmission, even when the vehicle is in motion, to save fuel. In this case, the design provides for the resource and security is not compromised.

Running on the ‘toothless’, no way

A bad and dangerous habit is to walk on the “toothless” downhill with the expectation of saving fuel. The practice does not make the car drink less and still compromises safety, as well as brings the risk of damage to the transmission.

“Putting the gear in neutral actually makes the car use more fuel than if it were in gear. The injection system is factory calibrated to go into low fuel mode as soon as you take your foot off the accelerator, with the transmission in gear. “D”. This makes the engine receive only the necessary amount of fuel to keep it turning. This does not happen with the transmission in ‘N'”, explains Orikassa.

Especially on a hill descent, putting the gear in neutral still brings risk of accidents.

“With free traction wheels, you end up overloading the brakes, which can overheat, losing efficiency”, explains the specialist.

Adds Adas: “Leaving the car to run in neutral and return to the “D” position with the vehicle still moving can even damage one or more gears of the exchange”, warns the engineer.

What are the functions ‘N’, ‘2’, and ‘3’ for?

On slopes, as we have already said, the correct thing is to keep the transmission in the “D” function. In addition, in vehicles that allow manual shifts, it is possible to downshift. There are also cars with options “2” or “3” on the selector. Adas teaches that these numbers correspond, respectively, to second and third gears.

“When leaving the gearbox in position ‘2’ or ‘3’, it does not go beyond these gears, keeping the engine ‘full’ and reinforcing the effect of the engine brake and helping to control the vehicle on the descent.”

Some cars also have the “L” function.

“Reduced gear is also useful for keeping gears shorter and revs higher. It is an important function for crossing a mud, towing another vehicle and even for crossing a flooded area, in which it is necessary to run at low speeds and with rotations high to not let the engine ‘die'”, recommends Orikassa.

Some models also bring the “S” function to make the car more sporty. In this position, gear changes take place a little later, with higher revs. This improves acceleration, but uses more fuel.

Transmission requires oil change?

Many believe that automatic transmissions do not require regular maintenance and this belief can generate heavy losses if the transmission breaks down. Especially in the configuration with a torque converter and gears, the transmission, like other mechanical components, requires lubrication.

The specifications and deadlines for changing the fluid are indicated in the vehicle manual and must be respected. The oil change can even be anticipated depending on the conditions of use of the car.

“The lubricant has the function of reducing friction and the heat generated in the gears and other internal components. With use and the passage of time, the oil loses its original properties and must be changed”, says Adas.

According to the engineer, in today’s cars, the deadlines for replacing the fluid are quite long, but you can’t neglect it.

“Depending on the case, you can run three, four years without realizing that the gearbox is lacking lubrication. As a result, there is wear of gears. Any metallic residue resulting from this premature wear, even if of a microscopic order, brings abrasive characteristics capable of affect rubber seals and seals, causing leakage and aggravating the problem”.

