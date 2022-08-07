How to withdraw money that was forgotten in Emergency Aid?

Many citizens who were covered by the Emergency Aid have sought to know if it is possible to redeem the money forgotten in the program. Right off the bat, it is important to remember that the benefit is available for withdrawal up to 120 days after being credited.

Therefore, when this period ends, the aid deposited in Caixa Tem’s digital social savings accounts can no longer be accessed and the amount returns to the public coffers.

In this sense, you can consult the Emergency Aid on the Dataprev portal. Check step by step:

Access the Dataprev Emergency Aid Consultation portal; Inform the numbers of your Individual Taxpayer’s Registry (CPF), your full name and the name of your mother (or select the option “unknown mother”); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click “Send”.

In this way, all the details of the requests are available on the website, such as results, dates of receipt and sending of data by Caixa to Dataprev and vice versa, in addition to the justification if the aid has been denied.

New Emergency Aid payments

The Emergency Aid proposal was applied in early 2020 with the approval of the National Congress. During that year, nearly 70 million people were approved and payments continued through December.

Between January and March 2021, the Federal Government decided not to make any further payments under the program. However, after a lot of external pressure and the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, payments resumed in April.

In the new phase of payments, Auxílio Emergencial returned in a smaller version of the project. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, more than 39 million people received a maximum of BRL 378.

