how was Andreas Pereira’s Premier League debut

Midfielder Andreas Pereira was cheered by the Fulham fans as he left the field in the match that marked his Premier League debut

Andreas Pereira is back The Premier Leagueand needed little time in the field to win the hearts of fans of Fulham. Hired by 10 million pounds (about R$64 million) next to Manchester United after loan period Flamengothe midfielder was one of the highlights in the 2-2 for his new team against the almighty Liverpool.

during transmission by ESPN on Star+Eugênio Leal, commentator ESPNdetailed how the return to England resulted in a new role in the field for the Brazilian: acting close to the offensive line as a point guardunlike the steering wheel position exercised in the passage through Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

It was from Andreas Pereira’s feet that the start for Fulham’s first goal was born, leaving at speed after a steal from Portuguese João Palhinha. The play advanced until it reached the cross from Dutchman Kenny Tete for Aleksandar Mitrović’s fatal header.

According to statistical data from the portal trumediachannel database ESPNthe shipowner completed 15 From 24 attempted passes (62.5% utilization), and retrieved three balls in the match.

Andreas Pereira’s Premier League debut came to an end with a substitution in the 44th minute of the second half, when he gave way to veteran Tom Cairney. The Brazilian left the Craven Cottage lawn to a standing ovation from the fans.

Fulham will return to the field next Saturday (13), when visiting the Wolverhampton at Molineux Stadium.