“I have to pretend that everything is alright”

Actress Ana Hikari, who works for TV Globo, made a publication on social networks repudiating a racist approach in the seven-hour soap opera “Cara e Coragem”, from the same station where she works. She shared a click of the protagonists Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado and the actors Bruno de Luca and Ana Clara wearing clothes that allude to oriental culture.

Ana said the channel practiced yellow face – a term used to refer to the practice of choosing white actors to play Asian artists. On Twitter, using clown emojis, the actress made the following outburst: “(this emoticon is my picture of the hired actress badge of the house every time the company does some yellowface/whitewashing/racist approaches and I have to pretend it’s all right),” he wrote.

The 27-year-old actress, who is of Asian descent, made it clear that the criticism went directly to the network and not to the actors who participate in the soap opera: “Remembering that this is not a personal attack on any actor or actress ok ? This issue is much bigger than an individual issue.”

The publication generated great repercussion and opened space for internet users to talk about the issue: “For Globo, there are no yellow actors in Brazil”, wrote one user. “But Ana, wouldn’t it be the actors’ responsibility to be aware?”, asked a second. “It seems that they decided to cut the scene (which was not written by the author)”, pointed out a young man. So far, the network has not officially positioned itself on the criticism.