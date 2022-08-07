‘I hear so much, it hurts. Looks like I passed the deadline

“I hate talking about my age”, says Luciana Gimenez. It could even be just a number, 52 in her case. Or something to be put into perspective in the career of the presenter who has been running RedeTV’s “Superpop” program for 20 years. But what really bothers Scorpio (November 3rd) is when they approach women in this regard as if they seem to have a shorter expiration date than men.

— I was asked when I turned 30, then “and now at 40”… I also hear: “wow, how beautiful you look at 50”. Hey, can’t I look beautiful? Aren’t we beautiful at any age? When do I have to embarrass? They don’t ask a man that. And it hurts because after I started to hear about age several times I was questioning myself. “My God, I’m getting ready for the end.” Looks like I passed the deadline.

And wasting time is not up to her. So much so that the mother of Lucas, 23, the result of a relationship with Mick Jagger, and of Lorenzo, 11, with her ex-husband Marcelo de Carvalho, has always been looking for new challenges. This year she won a dating game show, “Operation Cupid”, on Saturdays from the broadcaster that consecrated her. The artist has also gone after streaming, probing for new formats. And it has reinforced that she would love to exercise her actress side more.

— I am a trained actress. It’s been a while since I’ve acted, it’s something that we always need to improve. But I would love to make movies, for example – says Luciana, who has already made “Xuxa e os Duendes”, in 2001, and a participation as herself in the Netflix series “Samantha!”.

Is there any reason to want to change airs?

– I didn’t imagine I would stay on TV for so long, so much so that I started with a contract of only three months. In addition, it has both sides, that of being sought after and that of also pursuing projects. In my life, I always run in search of what I want. I like new learnings. And why not show artistic versatility?

self-esteem fluctuation

Luciana received the Canal Extra team at her penthouse in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood, in the South Zone of São Paulo. The comfort of home made her even more comfortable, both when posing for the photographer’s lens, and when opening up in the interview, made days later. The lenses convey the resourcefulness, friendliness and confidence of the presenter. But that’s not the way she usually sees herself all the time. It’s an old therapy issue.

— I have suffered all my life with low self-esteem. I wanted to think I was beautiful, powerful, “all that” people say about me. I even promised myself that I would stay at least three days without speaking ill of myself. I’m always putting myself down. It’s almost like an addiction. If it was with a friend, I would never allow her to do this to herself. Why accept with me then?

The paulistana reflects for a few more seconds when the reporter comments on the story with surprise.

– I do not know how to explain. It’s not that I felt ugly. There are times when I really think I’m beautiful. But I always end up finding something I don’t like and I focus on that, you know? For example, I’m here with the flu, sick, days without working out. I know I probably haven’t changed a thing for everyone. But I’m feeling the end.

Luciana’s press officer, who accompanied the interview, credited her statement to the fact that she started her career as a model, at the age of 13. And she recalled that when the young aspirant landed in Paris three years later, she was told at once that she was overweight. The presenter confirmed the story but played down the impact.

— Yeah, it could be a holdover. But I don’t criticize the modeling profession. It hit me in a way. In another person, it was another way.

Gradually, the presenter has learned to be more patient with her own body.

— I don’t know if I work out under pressure, because I like it, or if I’m addicted. Well, I like the feeling after exercise. And without them, I get angry. And then I’m sick. Everything is collaborating for unfavorable moments. But it’s something we have to learn too, to listen to our own body. I have sinusitis, ok, it happens.

Mother Owl and Empty Nest Syndrome

Getting sick not only disturbs Luciana’s mood, but also the flow of the house. The youngest son still lives with her and the two are very close. Moments before the interview, Lorenzo wanted to play basketball with his mother.

“I think the best thing I can do is be a mother. She always wanted to, since she was little she would put pillow on her belly to joke that she was pregnant. My two children are the result of a calm mother who respects their wishes and takes what they think into consideration. I also feel guilty for not being present in everything, but I try to have a balance even so that I don’t stop living what is important to me too. They say it’s important for children to have us around. I also think. But I say it’s important for us to have them around. Because it goes by fast, soon they won’t be here. And I try to make the most of that window. With Lucas, I’ve done many things. With Lorenzo, I still want to do it. I’m very attached.

The doting mother, who was about to travel 12 days without her son, joked that she was already suffering in anticipation. It could be a test of the dreaded empty nest syndrome, which she claims to have tried a straw when her eldest son went to college in New York, in the United States.

“I strongly encouraged Lucas to go to college, of course. But the day he actually went, I cried howling. Those tears that lasted more than two hours. I missed him terribly. After I cried everything I had to cry about, I got better (laughs). I’ve already seen that when Lorenzo leaves, I’ll pack my bags to go with him — he laughs.

The youngest, she says, has pulled more of his Latino, emotional side. Already the oldest, he took on the reserved, British air. At the same time, in his media appearances, Lucas has always drawn attention for having his own, unconventional style. Fruit of creation?

“Lucas is very reserved. I joke that since his father and I are very liberal, he came out more conservative than the two of us. He never gave me work. But he hates me talking about him (laughs).

As the result of a relationship with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Luciana’s first pregnancy gained national and international media spotlight. It wasn’t easy, she says. Initially, the singer did not want to assume paternity, but a DNA test proved everything. More than paying alimony, over the years, the star got closer to his son and they are seen doing shows together. On the rocker’s 79th birthday last month, the three posed together in a photo.

— It’s funny when people ask me ‘what’s it like talking to Mick Jagger’ (laughs). It’s not like talking to a myth. He is my child’s father. Nor do they ask him: “what is it like to talk to Luciana the presenter?” It’s the same as your mother talking to your father. Because he is who he is, they think there is some parsimony. There is not. We talk everyday things about our son.

life after divorce

Separated since March 2018, when she ended her 14-year marriage with Marcelo de Carvalho, 61, Lorenzo’s father, Luciana suffered a blow. Mainly because she continued to live in the same house as her ex for a period (more than a year) until she left for a fresh start. Today, they live in a cordial relationship. On the presenter’s birthday last week, she paid tribute with the right to remember an affectionate nickname: fat.

— The end of a marriage is difficult because before you have support and then, with divorce, no more. But I’m one of those people who tries to look at the “glass half full”. I had a difficult situation, I lived with my ex for a while. Looking back now, I realize that this situation prepared me for the changes. I left my apartment in the midst of the pandemic, I run a company alone, I have two children who depend on me… We get by, I don’t have a living. Even upset, I wipe the tears and go to work. And it was important in this new beginning to see myself as a strong woman. In fact, I always was, but even though I have more maturity to deal with things today, have more patience, I still experience daily learning.

Earlier this year, the commander of “Superpop” took up the relationship with businessman Renato Breia, 34 years old. And for her, it was strange to see the media coverage of a new relationship.

— I had never been single famous in Brazil, because I moved very early. When I came back, I was already pregnant, then I met Marcelo… So, it was as if he had opened a window on the world for me.

The new couple has enjoyed taking romantic trips. They are not the type to exchange huge statements publicly. But in intimate life, things change.

— I am very affectionate in the relationship. I don’t know if I’m that romantic. But I’m one of those people who hang around. Kiss, hug and even hold.

It’s too early to ask, but a new marriage is not among the presenter’s plans.

“I don’t say never, but I’ve been married before. I am now meeting another Luciana, more focused on my own life, on my things. This has been part of another maturation.

Exposure

Aware of her fame, Luciana has no problem talking about her personal life. But she reinforces that there is a limit. Two months ago, she was upset to see that information from her father’s inventory was released by a columnist, who said that a “woman unknown to the family” would receive a larger amount of money.

“I’m an approachable person. I answer everything you ask me. I don’t care if they talk, or ask me to comment on some mistake I made or nonsense I said. It’s part of the game. At the same time, I don’t like doing dirty laundry on the internet and I don’t want to make it work, but just because I’m famous doesn’t mean I have to give up everything and my whole life becomes public domain. I thought it was pure evil to talk about someone who has already died.

The presenter even recorded a video crying. Because she is not often seen in this position, the report sensitized those closest to her.

“For many years I suffered in silence. I was never one to respond to even the lies told about me. The feeling I had that day was the same as I experienced with my first pregnancy. I cried every day, alone, for nine months. I hope that never happens again. I have a structure, but on the day of the video, I was also in a bad spot. I had to do a live show afterwards… I’m resilient, in general, but a public person also has feelings.

