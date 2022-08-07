“I would come with ‘blood in my eyes'”; Souza reveals message from Flamengo’s alternative team holder to Ceni

The team led by coach Dorival Júnior beat São Paulo 2-0, added three more points in the leaderboard and reached 36, following in the G-4 and on the heels of leader Palmeiras.

On Saturday night (6), the Flamengo went to Morumbi to face São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior beat São Paulo by 2 x 0, added three more points in the leaderboard and reached 36, following in the G-4 and on the heels of leader Palmeiras.

the first goal of Flamengo was scored by Lázaro, still seven minutes into the first half. The attacking midfielder didn’t have many chances in the starting lineup when coach Rogério Ceni was at Mengão. The second goal came from Gabigol’s feet.

“I received information about Lázaro. He told a friend of mine who was at the gym that he would come with ‘blood in his eyes’ for this game, precisely because of a statement by Rogério Ceni in the days of Flamengo, saying he was not prepared, he had no intensity… And another thing he said is that Flamengo is focused on winning the Libertadores. The guys’ goal for this year is to win the Libertadores.”

The statement that Lázaro refers to from Rogério Ceni was in 2021, when the São Paulo idol was training Mengão and when asked about Lázaro, the then coach said the following: “Lazaro trained the day before yesterday with us in the main field. I always talk to him. He comes from injury. What he needs is more intensity. He needs to have more intensity to have opportunities in the professional team.”

With the three points added in the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo team reached 36 and is in third place in the competition of consecutive points. On Tuesday (9), they face Corinthians, for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores where they have a 2 x 0 advantage conquered in the first duel.