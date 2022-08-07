“If continue…”; Juliette, BBB 21 champion, exposes that there are people impersonating her on a messaging app and sends a message

The BBB 21 champion, Juliette Freireused social networks this Saturday afternoon (06) to alert her followers that someone was impersonating her on a messaging app. The former BBB also took the opportunity to send a message to the scammer, stating that if she continues with this, she will expose more details.

“Guys, there’s a number impersonating me on WhatsApp. If it continues, I will expose it here”, she wrote directly in a post on Twitter. Many netizens soon supported the attitude of the Paraibana, encouraging her to expose the number of the criminal.

“It really exposes Ju, because it ends up with the root of evil and still helps other people not to harm themselves with some blow”, wrote an internet user. “And let’s go process” said another. “Expose the Ju number, let’s denounce”said another.

Another netizen reported a similar case: “One day they put my friend’s number in a Facebook group and said it was from Larissa Manoela and got stuck with so many messages and calls. The ‘pobi’ cried so much with anger… Expose the number for us to stop him”, he wrote. Despite the warning, the former BBB has not yet given further details of the situation.