IML report details cause of death of teenager hit by Bruno Krupp | Rio de Janeiro

The death report of 16-year-old João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, hit by the model Bruno Krupp on Saturday (30), details a series of serious injuries to the victim’s body and “Trauma to the pelvis and lower limbs, with consequent hemorrhage” as cause of the boy’s death.

The document, exclusively obtained by TV Globohighlights the amputation of the left leg, which at the moment of impact with the motorcycle stopped 50 meters away, and also crushing of the bone structure of the pelvis, fracture of the pelvic ring, muscle laceration, bladder injury, excoriations on the genitalia, hematoma in scrotum, bloodless body (without blood), among other injuries.

João Gabriel was crossing the street with his mother towards the boardwalk, when he was run over by the high-speed motorcycle piloted by Bruno Krupp, who was driving without a driver’s license.

Bruno Krupp leaves police station in Rio and goes to prison

In ordering the arrest of the model, who was transferred this Saturday night to the Benfica prison, judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti mentioned the fact that Krupp had been stopped for three days in a blitz.

“It wasn’t enough that he was stopped by Prohibition agents. Being caught in the situation described above had no didactic effect. On the contrary, he adopted an even more lethal behavior, ending up taking the life of a young man who was accompanied by his mother. , emphasizing that Bruno is not a newcomer to the paths of crime”, said Pieranti in the decision.

Bruno Krupp mocked the Prohibition blitz in which he was stopped three days before running over and killing teenager João Gabriel. In the Instagram stories that g1 had access to, Bruno first posted a photo, with the caption “Hoje me fodi”, and then made a video.

In an ironic tone, Bruno commented: “Morally, bro. I love Prohibition. I love. Master. Already?! Let’s see what will unfold in the best way, did it take?! Tamu together… Both sides of the track. Come, love, come play, come play. Let’s go!”

In that blitz, Bruno refused to blow the breathalyzer and received fines for riding the motorcycle without a license plate or license.

Transfer to prison

Krupp’s departure to the prison took place after contradictions found in the reports of the Marcos Moraes Hospital, where he was hospitalized, and which released him to serve preventive detention in a prison unit, and the report of the doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira, hired by the family of the model and what requested her care in an ICU.

2 of 5 Krupp with police — Photo: TV Globo Krupp with police — Photo: TV Globo

With the divergence, the delegate Aloysio Berardo Falcão de Paula Lopes, deputy of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), opened a new inquiry to investigate Bruno Nogueira Teixeira for misrepresentation and procedural fraud. He should be heard early next week.

One new video recorded by security cameras shows the motorcycle piloted by model Bruno Krupp hitting the teenager João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on Saturday (30). The 16-year-old died.

3 of 5 The model and influencer Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo The model and influencer Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

From the image it is possible to see João accompanied by his mother, Mariana Cardim de Lima, crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa outside the crosswalk, a few steps from the boardwalk. With the impact, the young man’s leg was amputated on the spot and thrown 50 meters in front of the accident, on the lawn between the boardwalk and the sand of the beach.

New video shows motorcycle piloted by Bruno Krupp hitting teenager on the edge of Barra da

João Gabriel even underwent surgery at the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but he couldn’t resist. He was an only child and grandson, and he lived in Realengo.

Bruno was driving at high speed on a road whose limit is 60 km/h and he was without a license, even after being caught in a traffic stop three days before he was run over. A witness claimed he was traveling over 150 km/h.

Other witnesses said that the 25-year-old digital influencer has a habit of riding at high speeds.

“He is known, every weekend he spends here. Those noisy motorcycles, they fly by here, sometimes they pass by here, and when we look at it, it’s already far away”, reported a kiosk worker who saw the accident on Saturday.

On Thursday (4), a new expertise was made on the model’s motorcycle. The aim of the investigators is to find out what the speed of the motorcycle was at the time of the collision.

4 of 5 Bruno Krup’s motorcycle, a Yamaha 2021/2022 without a plate, was seized after being run over — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1 Bruno Krup’s motorcycle, a 2021/2022 Yamaha without a license plate, was seized after being run over — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1

The model responds for homicide with eventual intent, when the risk of killing is assumed.

Contrary to what Bruno Krupp’s lawyer said on Wednesday (3), the model and influencer does not have a license to ride motorcycles.

“He just didn’t have a driver’s license yet because the Detran, unless I’m mistaken, had already checked his license. He just hadn’t gotten his wallet yet,” said William Pena, who represents Bruno, at the hospital door.

TV Globo found that the model didn’t even take the Detran practical test for motorcycles. Bruno only passed the theoretical exam and still needed to fulfill the minimum hours of driving lessons on the streets.