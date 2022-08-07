In Recife, Bolsonaro repeats attacks and summons supporters for September 7

posted on 06/08/2022 16:58



Bolsonaro during motorcycle riding in Recife – (Credit: Reproduction/Twitter @jairbolsonaro)

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), once again called on his supporters to take to the streets on September 7, when Brazil celebrates 200 years of Independence. In a speech this Saturday, 6th, in Recife, the chief executive repeated attacks on governors, said that the country now has “one of the cheapest gasoline in the world” and waved to the conservative electorate.

“We have something as or more important than life itself: our freedom. And the great demonstration of this, I ask you, to be made explicit on September 7th. I will be at 10 am in Brasilia, in a great military parade , and at 4 pm, in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro,” Bolsonaro declared to an audience of supporters.

The president was accompanied by former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado, candidate for senator in Pernambuco.

In recent weeks, the Chief Executive has been trying to mobilize his base to carry out acts on September 7, less than a month before the first round of elections.

Bolsonaro has said that the Navy, Army, Air Force, Military Police and Fire Department will participate in the parade in Copacabana, Rio. On Friday, the 5th, however, the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes (PSD), confirmed that the military parade will be on Avenida Presidente Vargas, as traditionally occurs.

“This movement is not political. This movement is not of A, nor of B, nor of C. It is a movement of the Brazilian people, that does not give up its freedom, that defends freedom, its democracy and also of everyone here in the Brazil,” Bolsonaro said on Saturday.

While the chief executive calls for demonstrations in the streets, other authorities have tried to calm the mood. At an XP event this Thursday, 4th, in São Paulo, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said he expected the acts of September 7 to be “orderly, peaceful and respectful of institutions”.

– Today, in Recife / Pernambuco (06/08/2022). pic.twitter.com/h6fA2MpSvr — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 6, 2022

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of Bolsonaro, said, at the same event, that the celebration has to be a “beautiful, civic and peaceful” party, without threats.

Also this week, Pacheco defended the reliability of electronic voting machines and called for “pacification” and “containment of tempers” in the country, amid the increase in Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Electoral Justice.

On September 7 of last year, Bolsonaro went to anti-democratic demonstrations and even said that he would no longer obey the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The declaration generated an institutional crisis in the country, appeased with a public letter of retreat released by Bolsonaro and written by former president Michel Temer.

This Saturday, Bolsonaro said that Brazil is “one of the best” countries in the world when it comes to the economy. “Just look at fuel prices, which are still high all over the world, and we go down to have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world,” he told supporters.

The president also took the opportunity to criticize governors, as he often does. “We are, more and more, imposing our policy in Brazil. Enough of governors billing with your ICMS.”

Bolsonaro also reaffirmed the conservative values ​​that hold his militancy together. Bolsonaro reiterated that he is “in favor of the family”, against abortion, the legalization of drugs and what he calls “gender ideology”. On the streets of Recife, Bolsonaro also made a motorcycle.