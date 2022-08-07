Income of up to R$ 270.00 per day for ANY age is it true?

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of investment? At first glance, this is the proposal of online work platforms. According to Brazilian youtubers “anyone” can earn BRL 270 a day with these alternatives. However, the public wants to know: do these options really work? Or are they just virtual scams, created just to enrich developers and influencers?

If you want to make money online in 2022, first of all, be careful. It is extremely important to distrust the promises of Brazilian youtubers. Remember that the intention of influencers is always to increase their own profits, never to help their followers or to divulge truthful information. With that in mind, check out our review of 2 online job platforms below and see if they are reliable.

Online work platforms – Get to know Workana

First of all, we must deny some false statements made by Brazilian youtubers. Workana is an online work platform. Therefore, users are not able to “make money for free” or “secure profits without making any effort”. On the contrary: to earn money, you have to work. The Workana platform is primarily a good alternative for freelancers who want to supplement their income without leaving home.

In this case, the keyword is “professional”. In other words: the platform is only worthwhile for workers with proven experience. Amateurs and beginners will likely not be able to make money on the site. Furthermore, unlike what Brazilian youtubers promise, Workana is only available to people over 18 years old. In other words, the platform is not “for all ages”.

See too: Transcription platform promises to PAY for typist work: Rewards are in EURO, learn more!

How to earn money at Workana?

To earn money at Workana, there is no secret: users must work. To do this, just register on the platform, fill in the profile with true and up-to-date information and wait for the site’s approval. From there, just apply for available jobs and send a proposal to clients. Clients, in turn, receive these proposals and choose the best professionals for the activity in question. Then just do the job professionally and efficiently and get paid.

If you want to register with Workana and earn money on the site, the registration form is available at https://www.workana.com/signup/w?ref=home_content. That way, you don’t have to use the invite link advertised by youtubers.

See too: TikTok or Kwai? Which of the two can you earn more as a BEGINNER?

Online work platforms – 99Freelas

The premise of 99Freelas is basically identical to that of Workana. In other words: users apply for available jobs, are chosen by clients, and then start working. Once again, the platform is worthwhile for professionals and experienced workers. The site works primarily with technology professionals. It is a great option for those who want to supplement their income with programming, writing, design, SEO, video editing and much more.

If you want to register at 99Freelas and earn money on the site, the registration form is available at https://www.99freelas.com.br/ That way, you don’t have to use the invite link advertised by youtubers.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.