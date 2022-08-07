Infected, US porn actor shows the evolution of monkey pox in the body: images are strong

The American actor Silver Steele, 42, who acts in pornographic films aimed at the gay audience, shared with his followers what it has been like in the last few weeks after being infected with monkeypox. In strong images, he showed the evolution of the disease in his body, from the 11th of July to the 1st of August.

“To everyone who is experiencing a smallpox infection, you have all my empathy. My injuries are just a small cluster on my chin and they don’t hurt. I only deal with flu-like symptoms,” Steele wrote on Instagram.

According to an interview given by him to the magazine “Rolling Stone”, the symptoms began to appear after his trip with some friends to bars on the 4th of July (Independence Day of the United States). After having confirmed that he had the disease, through a test, the symptoms worsened over the days.

“I thought my case was mild. I’m now two weeks old and the lesions on my face are brutal. Also, the disease weakens the immune system and in my case, it also inflamed the throat. Now I have additional lesions that appear randomly in the my body. The pain I’ve been feeling makes my eyes fill with tears and the sensitivity to light decreases. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy “, he said, also warning about the prejudice around monkeypox:

“Show compassion and kindness to people who go through this. It could be you. People can feel alone with this.”