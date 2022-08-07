Internacional agrees to come from a defender, ex-Barcelona, ​​and with a curious fact on his resume

Player was free on the market and can play both in defense and right-back

O International needed to run after a defender after the confirmation of the injury of Rodrigo Moledo, who is expected to be out of the team for the entire month of August. With that, the team decided to invest in a bet.

O Colorado agreed to hire Igor Gomes. The defender, 21 years old and 1.85m tall, signed a contract valid until the end of 2023. The new reinforcement of the International can also play as a right-back.

the question is that Igor Gomes never acted professionally. With passage through the under-20 of the Coimbrafrom Minas Gerais, the defender stood out in the good campaign of the Round Roundfrom Rio de Janeiro, in Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup of 2019.

After the good performances, the player ended up being hired by barcelona for 350 thousand euros (R$ 1.47 million). But he only played for the Spanish club’s B team. His contract in Spain had already ended and Igor Gomes was free to subscribe for free with the International.

With the arrival of the new defender, the Colorado the fourth signing in the current transfer window. In addition to the young reinforcement, the International closed with the right-back Weverton and with the attackers michael and Brian Romero.