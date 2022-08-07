International collaboration can make BC skyscraper market advance ’10 years in two’

Behind the skyscrapers of Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, construction companies invest in technology and modernization for civil construction. This innovation often comes from outside the country, in partnerships with international companies that sign the largest skyscrapers in the world.

Teams from FG Empreendimentos, responsible for erecting the largest building in Latin America, One Tower, with 290 meters high, were in Mexico, Israel, Holland and Germany in search of new technologies.

“With the exchanges and new technologies that we are already implementing, we will have a 10-year advance in two. And this will not only be reflected in the projects signed by FG, but will generate a leap in the entire market and production chain”, highlights the president of FG, Jean Graciola.

Engineers André Bigarella and Gustavo Simas were in Mexico, where the focus was on new construction elevators and the importation of technology for the use of several cranes in a single tower. “The verticalization of dwellings requires the use of equipment suitable for all the challenges imposed by a work, therefore, increasingly narrow spaces and a growing need for industrialization of civil construction, made cranes indispensable equipment on construction sites for the movement of large loads. ”, explains Bigarella, director of engineering at FG. The use of cranes, explains Gustavo Simas, adds to safety and reduces execution times.

In addition to learning about new technologies, the Brazilian team visited Mitikah La Ciudad Viva, also in Mexico, a multi-purpose development with 68 floors, 267 meters high and approximately 98 thousand square meters.

Israel, Netherlands and Germany

The engineering director of the construction company was also in Israel, where he visited the Bermad pressure reducing valve factory. These equipments are essential in constructions, including in firefighting systems.

Another mega-skyscraper visited was the tallest in Israel, the Azrieli Sarona Tower, with 61 floors and 238.5 meters high.

In Europe, the professionals visited the Wavin factory, in the Netherlands and Germany. “We are bringing to South America a new system of flexible pipes and connections for hot and cold water installations in buildings, which is already being used in Europe and the USA and recently launched in Mexico”, comments Bigarella.

Another product that should soon be part of Brazilian projects is the quieter sewage pipe, focused on acoustic comfort, less waste generation during installation and greater productivity and direct and indirect gains for the work, such as greater strength and quality in the design.

“Noise reduction with a focus on well-being is one of FG’s premises. These new technologies are already being implemented, as we carry out a review of all our projects”, he adds.

International technology already in use

The German company Wilo, a European manufacturer of pumps and pump systems for the building technology, water and industrial sectors, was also on the professionals’ itinerary. The company already works on the One Tower project, in the pressure pumps.

On a visit to the Wilo factory, FG’s applied engineering manager, Stéphane Domeneghini, can also strengthen ties with the Technological Development team that will bridge the gap with Ed’s technical team. Lakhta Center, which today ranks as the tallest building in Europe and which in 2020 was recognized with the Emporis Skyscraper Award, which elects the best new supertall buildings in the world upon completion.

“Another important point to highlight on the trip was the knowledge acquired about architectural details and, mainly, about solutions for the development of cities, a new look at urban solutions. This is a very advanced field in Europe, and FG Empreendimentos, since its foundation, has been investing and participating in city solutions for Balneário Camboriú, as it has in its DNA the promotion of the destination and development of the localities where it operates”, Doneneghini finishes.