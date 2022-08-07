investments that will FAT your bank account

Anyone who has been following news about the economy knows that when talking about fees, the matter is not promising at all. The increase in the basic interest rate will present some new difficulties for the Brazilian people. The first is the fact that interest will make credit more expensive.

In other words, borrowing will become even more complicated for people. Of course, there will be those who will try to look at this moment with a more optimistic view or at least somewhat more ambitiously, as the moment becomes more propitious for investors.

The reason? Basically, investments made in fixed income will start to offer higher returns, making money investments safer.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) reached a decision last Wednesday, 3rd. They took the Selic rate, which was at 13.25%, to 13.75% per year. This is the twelfth consecutive increase in our base rate.

The increase was relatively notable as it is greater than 0.5 percentage point. This will result in an increase in income from investments based on the Selic rate, such as private bonds, Treasury Direct, Bank Deposit Certificates and many others.

All these investments will far outweigh any possible return that the famous savings can provide. Savings, by the way, continues with its return locked in the line of 6.17% per year + Referential Rate. Much of this is due to annual inflation that continues to break records and is in the double digits.

Apparently, the modalities that will benefit most from the Selic will be the famous bonds that are issued by companies that use them to finance some of their projects and operations.

LCI and LCA are good examples

Some examples are: Real Estate Letters of Credit (LCI) and Agribusiness Letter of Credit (LCA). And as if this situation were not attractive enough, it is necessary to remember that these applications are exempt of Income Tax. This is what attracts even more people.

Another point that ended up contributing to the possible higher net profitability that investments can have is the reduction in the inflation estimate for the year.

High inflation has been causing problems, however a survey carried out by Focus and released by the Central Bank showed that the IPCA that was projected by the market for this year will go 7.15%. With the Selic at 13.75%, the outlook is for inflation to slow down.

According to a survey carried out by Yubb, fixed income ended up being the type of investment most sought after by the financial market, with special emphasis on CDBs, which are the favorites as they are guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund.

Below is the ranking of the most sought after: