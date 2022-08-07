Iron Maiden: What to expect from the show at Rock in Rio 2022

Old acquaintance of Rock in Rio, the Iron Maiden arrives for its fifth participation in the festival. The British heavy metal band was one of the great attractions of the historic debut edition, in 1985, and returned in 2001, 2013 and, more recently, in 2019. In all, the group, which completes 50 years on the road in 2025, made 12 tours in Brazil.

This time, Iron Maiden lands here with the show Legacy of the Beastwhich began touring the world in 2018 but gained updates with the release of the album Senjutsu (2021).

Despite being headlining the first day of Rock in Rio 2022, on September 2, the band will not close the Mundo stage by their own desire. The presentation is scheduled for earlier, at 10:20 pm, while the dream theater closes the first night at 12:10 am.

In the current show, Bruce Dickinson (vocals), Steve Harris (bass and keyboards), Dave Murray (guitar), Adrian Smith (guitar), Nicko McBrain (drums) and Janick Gers (guitar) present a brief historical retrospective of the band, centered on in hits from the 1980s.

See images from the Legacy of the Beast tour Iron Maiden returns to Brazil for the 13th time

The show brings some surprises, such as Flight of Icarus, a song that has not been performed live by Iron Maiden since 1986. In addition, this is the first tour since 2004 that includes songs from the time Blaze Bayley took over vocals while Dickinson was trying to make a solo career. . Sign of the Cross and The Clansman are on the setlist.

Scenery has WWII plane

Rolling Stone magazine’s website called the Legacy of the Beast tour “the pinnacle of heavy metal escapism.” “With the help of audacious visuals such as a WWII plane soaring through the crowd and a massive flying Icarus, the band has researched four decades of dramatic classics,” wrote critic Hank Shteamer.

Pyrotechnics, grandiose visuals, Bruce Dickinson’s theatrical performance and, of course, loud guitars and heavy drums are more than confirmed for the 100,000 fans who will see Iron Maiden in the City of Rock.

In fact, the band still plays solo shows in Curitiba (27/8), Ribeirão Preto (30/2) and São Paulo (4/9). Tickets are on sale on the Eventim platform.

Likely Iron Maiden setlist