Is the world heading for a recession? Understand the risks and consequences for Brazil | Economy

The contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States for the second consecutive quarter and economic indicators in Europe show the scenario of a slowdown in the world economy, raising fears of a new global recession just two years after the last one – that time, in the wake of of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More and more economists see the arrival of a recession not only in the world’s largest economy but also in European countries as imminent. in addition to downturn risks even in countries like Brazil.

The backdrop for the new shakeup in the global economy is the soaring inflation, which has broken a record for more than four decades in the world.

The price hike comes amid the war in Ukraine and bottlenecks in production chains following the impact of the pandemic. And, seeking to contain inflation, the Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks around the world have been raising interest rates – ‘cooling’ the economy, that is, putting the brakes on growth.

“An inflationary process of this magnitude is not trivial. Every time there was high inflation in the past and the Fed and central banks had to raise interest rates, we had a recession”, says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

If the global recession is not yet a reality for now, there is no doubt about a rapid slowdown in global economic activity and worsening expectations.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) late last month cut its global growth forecast for 2022 and 2023, warning that the outlook had worsened significantly and that the world could soon be on the brink of a global recession.

But what defines a recession and what are the consequences for the economy? What explains the current global slowdown and what are the risks of a new downturn in Brazil’s GDP?

See below questions and answers about the risks of global recession and consequences for Brazil

Understand the worldwide impacts of US inflation and global recession risk

The definition of technical recession is the record of two consecutive quarters of GDP decline. By that criterion, the US economy would already be in recession.

Many economists, however, as well as the government of Joe Biden, assess that the US economy is not in a classic recession, because it still registers other more favorable indicators, such as family spending and job creation.

“Recession is actually when you have a wide set of indicators – consumption, investment, employment -, all of them getting worse, not just negative GDP“, says Caio Megale, chief economist at XP. His assessment, however, is that both the US and the global economy are unlikely to escape a new recession.

Consumer inflation in the United States jumped to 9.1% in July, hitting the highest annual rate in 40 and a half years – and, on the other hand, the job market remains buoyant, which has raised the stakes that the Fed will have to promote a faster rise in interest rates to cool the economy and stop the rise in prices.

For economists, the US may not be in recession yet, but it will be difficult to escape it.

“For the US economy to rebalance and have a drop in inflation, the US will need to go through a recession in this broader concept, with a more expressive drop in consumption, an increase in the unemployment rate. So, the Fed and the world will adjust interest rates, until this recession scenario becomes clearer”, says Megale.

What is the expected size of the quake and the risks?

In Europe, the British central bank warned this week that the United Kingdom will face a recession and estimated that the economy will start to shrink from the last quarter of 2022, and could contract until the end of 2023.

“There are a number of countries suffering from the same inflationary process that comes from the pressures of the pandemic and the war. So, everything indicates that in fact there is a global recessive cycle ahead, which is going to be particularly hard in the United States of Europe. happened but we are heading towards a synchronized global recession“, evaluates the MB economist.

Although the economic contraction movement does not spread to all regions of the globe, it is worth noting that only the bloc of the G7 countries (USA, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) account for almost 50% of GDP. global. And, in a globalized world, a shake-up in the biggest economies means a brake on economic activity on all continents.

It is important to highlight that, despite the worsening of projections for the global economy, institutions such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the IMF continue to predict that annual global GDP will grow in 2022 and 2023, albeit at weaker rates. .

Even the most pessimistic do not, however, see the risk of a recession as sharp as the one registered in 2020 or a collapse like the one that occurred during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

“This time I think it will be a recession that can be short. It’s a more cyclical issue. I think there will be two, three quarters of more expressive deceleration and a drop in consumption. Looking at the middle of next year, work may be done and the Fed can start thinking about cutting rates,” says Megale.

Even if of low magnitude and short duration, a recession always has bitter consequences, as it causes a brake on investments and global trade, and brings down business and consumer confidence, which will inevitably lead to job cuts and a greater risk of bankruptcy. of companies worldwide.

And what is the situation in China?

In China, inflation is not a problem, but the world’s second largest economy has also shown a slowdown since 2019. Chinese GDP registered a sharp slowdown in the second quarter, affected by ‘lockdows’ in several cities in the country due to Covid-19. 19.

China was the only major economy in the world that escaped a contraction in 2020 and a recession is once again off the horizon. GDP performance this year, however, is well below the government’s target of around 5.5% for this year..

Given the weight of exports in the country’s GDP, a global recession could put an even greater brake on the Chinese economy. The IMF projects growth for China of 3.3% in 2022 and 4.6% in 2023.

“It is often said that when China is growing at around 4%, it is already in recession, because it cannot absorb all the incoming labor”, says Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Ratings, noting that the Chinese economy has a weight of 18.5% in global GDP and an immense role in global trade.

2 of 2 Cargo handling in the port of Shanghai, China. Country has a weight of 18.5% in global GDP. — Photo: Aly Song/Reuters Cargo handling at the port of Shanghai, China. Country has a weight of 18.5% in global GDP. — Photo: Aly Song/Reuters

What are the consequences for Brazil?

Although the domestic risks far outweigh the external ones, a global recession will also have consequences in Brazil, especially for the export channel. This is because if the world starts to consume less, it will also buy fewer Brazilian products such as oil, iron ore and grains.

The Brazilian trade balance has already registered a drop in the surplus in July, which shrunk to US$ 5.4 billion, against US$ 8.8 billion in June. In the 7-month period, the decline is 10.4% compared to the same period last year.

A global recession also has the potential to interrupt the recovery process of the Brazilian labor market, with negative effects on the unemployment rate. Despite the decline in recent months, about 10 million Brazilians are looking for work.

Interestingly, a global recession would have a positive effect on the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario. As much of the inflationary pressure is global, a slowdown in the world economy tends to accommodate commodity prices, which may help to curb inflation, which remains in double digits in Brazil.

“Our main problem today is inflation. We know that a good part of inflation is global, the whole world has high inflation. The more central banks act, the more inflation slows down, the better it will be for our rebalancing process”, says XP’s chief economist.

Is Brazil at risk of entering a recession in 2023?

According to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, the current market projection for the Brazilian economy is a growth of 1.97% in 2022 and 0.40% in 2023.

Analysts, however, warn of increasing domestic uncertainties – and do not rule out the risk of a new recession or another year of meager GDP..

“We will be exchanging high inflation for lower inflation with also lower growth”, summarizes Alex Agostini.

Sergio Vale adds that the growth of the Brazilian GDP this year has been “anabolized” by the package of measures approved that allowed the government to create a series of benefits on the eve of the elections. Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze”, the proposal foresees an additional expenditure of R$ 41.2 billion this year.

“We have been in a very fragile economy for a long time. Since 2015, 2016, Brazil has not been able to print the strong pace of growth. We have not been able to move forward with reforms and, at the same time, the government decided to deliver all the letters and do everything a pro-election movement, creating artificial growth this year, but later on we will have to pay the price for that”, says the MB economist.

XP works with the base scenario of a rise of 0.5% of GDP in 2023, but does not rule out the risk of an eventual retraction next year.

“We will need to go through an accommodation of growth to bring inflation down. There may be a sharper drop, but I think it is less because of the global risk and more because of the domestic risk itself”, says Megale, citing concerns about the expansion of government spending and public debt trajectory.

From an economic point of view, the Electoral PEC only adds instability to the scenario, highlights expert

And what are the impacts for the exchange rate?

Faced with interest rate increases in the US, the dollar has been appreciating against other currencies. In July, for example, the euro fell below par against the dollar for the first time in 20 years as recession risks in Europe increased.

Against the real, however, the dollar still accumulates devaluation of about 7% in the year.

The prospect of further interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy makes US Treasury bonds more attractive, as they pay a higher rate, which increases the demand for dollars and, consequently, raises the exchange rate against other currencies. .

In Brazil, however, the so-called interest rate differential has maintained the attractiveness of fixed income, which continues to stimulate the inflow of resources from foreign investors and the appreciation of the real against the dollar.. With the increase in the Selic rate to 13.75% per year, Brazil has isolated itself even more from the leadership of the world ranking of real interest rates, with a rate of return of 8.52%, discounting the inflation projected for the next 12 months.

The market forecast for the exchange rate remains at R$ 5.20 for the end of 2022 and for the end of 2023. In the analysts’ view, the dollar rate will continue to be guided by the intensity of interest rate tightening in the US and by the uncertainties in relation to the presidential elections and public debt control.

“Growing debt trajectory puts pressure on interest rates and creates uncertainty. We are kind of skating on thin ice on the fiscal side. Care must be taken so that in this transition there is, at least at the beginning of the next government, an adjustment and a clear what is the next fiscal anchor”, says Megale.