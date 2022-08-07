Isaquias Queiroz is world champion for the seventh time – 08/06/2022

Isaquias Queiroz won his seventh adult world title in speed canoeing this Saturday. The Bahian once again prevailed against all opponents and won with more than a boat distance the final of the C1 500m of the World Championship that is being played in Halifax, Canada.

It is the fourth time he has won the 500 meters event, which is not contested at the Olympic Games. At the Olympics, the only men’s individual canoe event is currently the C1 1,000m, a version that Isaquias won a year ago in Tokyo.

This Saturday, he set a time of 1min54s49, putting more than two seconds ahead of the Romanian Catarin Chirila. Czech Martin Fuksa finished third

Isaquias is also in the final of the C1 1,000m, which will be played tomorrow in Halifax, at 11:33 GMT. He is the favourite, although he did not manage to win the first knockout heat, surpassed exactly by Chirila, and had to row one more time in the tournament, winning yesterday’s semifinal. The Bahian only has one world title in the C1 1,000m, won in 2019.

By strategy of the coaching staff, given the World Cup calendar, Isaquias is not competing in the doubles events, the C2 1,000m and the C2 500m, the latter present in the Paris-2024 program, replacing the former. Erlon Souza, who won silver with him in 2016 and was out of Tokyo due to a chronic injury to his pelvis, is back in competition, but he forms the boats with Filipe Vieira.

They compete in the C2 1000m final tomorrow. Erlon seeks the second championship, since he was already champion with Isaquias. In the C2 500m, whose final was today, the Brazilian boat was out of the final by 0s3. Thinking about Paris-2024, the planning continues being that Isaquias competes in both the C1 1,000m and the C2 500m, the two events of the men’s canoe.