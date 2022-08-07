Isaquias Queiroz wants to be “the greatest Olympic athlete in Brazil” | canoeing

– I created the goal of becoming the greatest Olympic athlete in Brazil in canoeing. This is my goal, to become the greatest Olympic athlete in canoeing and in Brazilian Olympic sport. I can say that people already respect me out of the water, inside it you have to go up. But people already see me as a reference and admire my way of paddling.

1 of 2 Isaquias Queiroz is thrilled with winning the gold in the C1 500m at the Canadian World Cup — Photo: Fábio Canhete Isaquias Queiroz is thrilled with winning the gold in the C1 500m at the Canadian World Cup — Photo: Fábio Canhete

Saturday’s victory in the C1 500 was capital. Isaquias was left in the final meters, getting ahead of the second place, the Romanian Catalin Chirila, in two seconds. The canoeist explained that he already imagined the result and was very confident after his coach, Lauro de Souza Júnior, Pinda, evaluated how the final would be.

– Pinda and I talked there and he told me ‘this medal is yours, there’s no way anyone can beat you, you’re rowing a lot. The 1000m will be more challenging, but this medal is yours and there is no way for anyone to take it away’ – he revealed.

Isaquias also explained that another motivating factor for the seventh gold medal in worlds was the presence of the Brazilian public in the competition lane in Canada.

– We had a small crowd here that cheered, shouted a lot. I had to win for them. They came here to see the show and I had to give them this medal – said the champion.

This Sunday, Isaquias ends his participation in the world with the C1 1000m race. Despite this being the dispute that won him the Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020, the Brazilian should face more difficulties in the decision. This is because in the qualifying phase he was surpassed by the Romanian Catalin Chirila, silver in the C1 500m.

Due to the result in the classification phase, he had to participate in the semifinals, where he managed to regain his rhythm in the race. Sunday will therefore not only be an opportunity to see him again in Canadian waters, but also to increase the rivalry between him and the Romanian, developed throughout the event.

