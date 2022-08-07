Israelis and Palestinians reach ceasefire agreement, agency says; 31 died in Gaza | World

The Israeli government and Palestinian militants reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza on Sunday (6), after clashes that erupted on Friday. The information is from the Reuters agency.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 31 people, including 6 children, have died in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of this phase of clashes between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group. Another 265 people were injured.

The attacks on both sides lasted through the early hours of Sunday.

1 of 3 Effect of bombing in Gaza on August 6, 2022 — Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters Bombing effect on Gaza on August 6, 2022 — Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

These are the most violent clashes between Israel and Gaza’s armed organizations since the 11-day war in May 2021, which ended with the deaths of 260 people on the Palestinian side and 14 in Israel.

The ceasefire agreement was negotiated with the intermediation of Egypt.

Officially, neither Israel nor Islamic Jihad confirmed it. The two only stated that they are in contact with Egypt. However, an Egyptian government official and a Palestinian said the agreement would go into effect this Sunday at 6 pm.

2 of 3 Children react after an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022 — Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP Children react after an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022 (Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP)

The armed wing of Islamic Jihad announced on Sunday that it had launched rockets into Jerusalem, shortly after warning sirens in the city went off.

“A few minutes ago, we launched rockets into Jerusalem,” the Al-Qods brigades announced in a statement. As with 97% of the projectiles launched from Gaza, they were intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile shield, according to the Hebrew state army.

This is the first time that projectiles have been launched against Jerusalem since the start of the escalation with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

3 of 3 People run for cover during Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza City on August 6, 2022 — Photo: Ana Baba/AFP People run for cover during Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza City on August 6, 2022 (Photo: Ana Baba/AFP)

The shooting came as hundreds of Israelis were celebrating a Jewish holiday, with nationalists visiting the Esplanade of Mosques, known among Jews as “Temple Mount”.

This part of the city is in East Jerusalem, a sector occupied and annexed by Israel, a source of tensions and sometimes violent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

On Saturday, warning sirens had already gone off in the Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv.

The Al Qods Brigades confirmed in a statement that in the current conflict they also fired on the cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod and Sderot.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that has ruled Gaza since 2007, warned in a statement against Israeli “incursions” that could lead to an “out of control” situation.

Hamas, which has fought several wars against Israel, did not participate in this current conflict.

This new escalation of violence left the territory of Gaza and its 2.3 million inhabitants without its only power plant, which had to stop activities due to lack of fuel, caused by the blockade of the entrances to the enclave by Israel since Tuesday. fair.

Israel disputes the number of children killed

The Palestinian Health Ministry’s death toll (31, including 6 children) was disputed by Israel.

Israeli officials said several Palestinian children died Saturday night in Jabalia, northern Gaza, after a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch towards Israel rather than an attack by its army.

Israel alleges that its attacks, which began on Friday in a “preventive” manner in the face of possible reprisals after the arrest of an Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank, are aimed at weapons manufacturing sites.

Israeli army operations commander Oded Basik said in a statement that “the top leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized”.

The list includes the following names:

Taysir al Jabari ‘Abu Mahmud’, one of the main leaders of the armed group, killed on Friday in Gaza, and

Khaled Mansour, a top commander who died in an attack on Rafah.

Arrest of Islamic Jihad members in the West Bank

This Sunday, the Israeli army announced the arrest of 20 members of the Islamic Jihad in the West Bank. Another 20 militants of the organization were arrested on Saturday in the same region.