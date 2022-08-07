It looks like it, but it’s not: CSA midfielder, Canteros plays with a shirt named after Didira; video | csa

An unusual fact drew attention in the CSA game against Bahia, this Saturday, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Series B. At eight in the second half, the Sportv cameras gave a close-up on the shirt of midfielder Canteros, number 19, and the name written was different: it was that of midfielder Didira.

It had yellow tape to cover the name, but as the game progressed, it fell off. Didira, the former shirt 19 of CSA, was even loaned to ASA last month and is now playing in the Série D of the Brazilian.

In the broadcast on Sportv, narrator Bruno Fonseca noticed the confusion of names.

– Canteros is playing with Didira’s shirt, boy! Until now there was a little piece of paper there, covering Didira’s name. The player was loaned to ASA for the knockout match in the Series D, and Canteros, who just arrived, is wearing the shirt that Didira already wore. Detail for you on the Sportv broadcast.

The Argentine Canteros, in turn, was hired in July and became the holder of CSA in the match against Ituano. This Saturday he played his second game with the blue shirt and lost twice: 3-1 last week, and 1-0 against Bahia.