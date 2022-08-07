It will be you? Worker can get $100,000 to taste sweets

Eating sweets is a passion for many people and one retailer has created a profession responsible for food approval. Taking into account the health risks, the choice of candidates must be conscious. The palate of those who pass will be prepared according to a training developed by experts, involving all the senses.

That way there are criteria and it’s not enough to try a ton of goodies frantically. The position of Chief Candy Officer was created by Candy FunHouse, responsible for selling famous products in North America. There are a variety of brands in its portfolio, such as Kit Kat, Lays, Wonka and Reese’s, favorites of Canadians.

The selection process available on the website of Candy FundHouse seems to be open to all audiences

As strange as it may seem, the selection process does not consider only adults, from the age of 5 onwards, those who stand out will have good opportunities. The benefits offered are the possibility of working from home and having access to an exclusive dental plan, because the amount of sugar ingested tends to wear down the teeth.

With a salary of $100,000 a year, it’s hard to believe anyone will have a chance to earn money while eating. However, the responsibilities are great, since, in addition to proving, the chosen one will have the mission of issuing a quality certification. This defines which items enter the company’s sales catalog or not, considering the chef’s favorite sweets.