Iza appears with a tight bodysuit and voluminous cleavage causes an uproar

The singer Iza left his followers with their mouths open by sharing a click on their social networks. Owner of a spectacular body, the artist appeared wearing a look flashy and garnered much praise.

In the images, Iza stole the show by appearing wearing a yellow jumpsuit, full of cutouts on the front, where her cleavage was highlighted. In the following image, the beauty appeared standing up showing her entire look, in which she showed more of her sculptural body.

In the third image, Iza appears very full taking a sunbath. “Hello 💛🍋”she said in the caption of the post.

Fans and followers of the singer made a point of leaving a compliment in the comments. “How can you be so beautiful,” said one follower. “A sun passing on my timeline”, said a young man. “How can you be so perfect? tell me,” joked a fan.

Check out Iza’s post on social media:

spoke out after rumors

Recently, the singer Iza broke the silence and spoke after insistent rumors that she was pregnant. Married to music producer Sergio Santos since 2018, the singer denied a possible pregnancy.

“I really wanted to say here, enjoy that we are here just us, to say that I’m not pregnant”, she said.

“For God’s sake, stop it! Invent pregnancy for someone else, this year I got pregnant three times”, she said, during her participation in the TVZ Program, by Multishow.

I wish to have a child

Still talking about Iza, the singer recently opened up and revealed the desire to have children. At the time, the artist said that the desire to have a child grew after a conversation with the American singer, Ciara.

Iza confessed that whenever there is a real possibility of pregnancy, something ends up happening that gets in the way: “Something very important, very big, will always be happening, there will never be“, she said.

“Who told me that was the [cantora norte-americana] Ciara, when I was recording with her in Los Angeles [o clipe “Evapora” também com Major Lazer, em 2019] and she was pregnant with her third child. I want to start trying after September 2022,” she said in an interview with JP magazine.

