J makes a post that questions his departure from Corinthians and reaffirms contractual relationship with the club

The striker Jô returned to move the Corinthian news. This Saturday, the former shirt 77 of Timão reproduced content that questioned his departure from the Parque São Jorge club in the stories of his personal Instagram account. The publication reaffirmed the information provided by Meu Timão: the athlete has not yet officially left the alvinegro team.

The publication was made by the page “musketeerfiiel1910” on Instagram. The content had a photo of Jô with the following message superimposed on the image: “Remembering that the striker hasn’t left Corinthians yet; Jô is a whore striker… did you make a mistake? He committed… But there are a lot of players there who don’t do half as much as he did for Corinthians”. There was also a poll asking about the player’s return.

The player returned to use the personal account he has on the social network and to make publications in the stories. The former shirt 77 was not using the platform since he got involved in controversies with Timão. Detail, in the bio of the account it is written “Athlete SC Corinthians Paulista”.

On June 9, Corinthians announced the amicable termination of Jô’s contract. The player was caught in a samba circle during a Timão game. The athlete also missed training at the time. The alvinegra board and the former shirt 77 reached an agreement and the amicable termination between the parties was announced – initially the contract would last until the end of 2023.

However, almost two months after the announcement, Jô is still registered as a Corinthians player in the São Paulo Football Federation and the Brazilian Football Confederation. O My Helm spoke with a director and received the answer that there is a need for more time for the club and player to reach a financial agreement.

In three spells at Timão, between 2003 and 2005, 2017 and 2020 and 2021, Jô played 284 games with the white shirt. In all, the striker won three titles, two Brazilian Championships, in 2005 and 2017, and one Paulistão, in 2017. The former number 77 shirt scored 65 goals for Corinthians.

