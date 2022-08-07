Janones on Bolsonaro: ‘Prisoner who, by mistake, was president’

Andr Janones (Avante) predicts that Lula will be president and that Bolsonaro will be arrested (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Former candidate for the Planalto Palace, Andr Janones (Avante-MG) said that “Bolsonaro will be a prisoner who, by mistake, was once president” and that, next year, “Lula will be a president who, for a mistake, one day he was a prisoner”.

From next year, Lula will be a president who, by mistake, was once a prisoner. Bolsonaro will be a prisoner who, also by mistake, was once president. %u2014 Andr Janones (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 6, 2022

Janones had already claimed to be against the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a possible second round and decided to give up the election in favor of the candidacy of former president Lula (PT). The decision was signed at a meeting held between politicians and party representatives.

With around 8 million followers on Facebook, Andr Janones has an important history on social networks. In August 2020, he broke the world record for simultaneous views on a live stream.

The miner had been indicating that he would only leave the dispute if someone took over important proposals for him.

The rapprochement between Janones and Lula made Bolsonaristas rescue, on Twitter, publications by the former Avante candidate attacking PT.

Good afternoon to those who have always been on the right side of history! Photo: April 2019, in front of my office plotted, when I was targeted by Bolsonarism for the first time, when facing the debate against pension reform on Facebook, an environment until then dominated by them. pic.twitter.com/IAxw0wszEn %u2014 Andr Janones (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 6, 2022

Earlier, Janones had recalled a photo from April 2019, in which he was against the pension reform, a theme supported by the current president.

“Good afternoon to those who have always been on the right side of history”, says the text that accompanies the image.