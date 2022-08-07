Jeep Gladiator pleases and sells 322 units in 3 hours

The Jeep Gladiator off-roader pickup pleased Brazilian consumers, who have already purchased 332 units available, 22 more than the brand’s first batch announced.

Already available in 120 Jeep stores, the Gladiator arrives as a 4×4 that promises the same performance as the Wrangler brother, but with a 1,000-liter bucket.

Equipped with a V6 3.6 Pentastar engine, the Gladiator is a Jeep with a different footprint from the Wrangler, which has the Hurricane 2.0 Turbo engine with 272 horsepower and 40.8 kgfm.

In the case of the Gladiator, the offer is 284 horses and 35.4 kgfm, enough for the expected performance of the radical Stellantis pickup, capable of crossing almost any trail and reaching places that are little explored.

At 5,591 m in length, 1,894 m in width, 1,905 m in height and 3,488 m of wheelbase, the Jeep Gladiator is bigger than any average pickup on the market and has a load capacity of 674 kg.

With the capacity to tow more than 3 tons, the Gladiator has an eight-speed automatic transmission with a four-wheel drive system with 4×2, 4×4 and 4×4 options with reduced gears.

In addition, it also has a rear differential lock, as well as a stabilizer bar disconnect and traction management.

With 17-inch wheels and 35-inch tires, the Gladiator also has robust suspension with coil springs and Dana 44 axles.

Manufactured in Toledo, Ohio, the Jeep pickup offers 72 Mopar accessories, but its equipment package, in the Rubicon version, is already quite generous.

With ADAS package, Gladiator has adaptive cruise control, lane and lane departure alert, blind spot alert, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking, among others.

With LED headlights and taillights, the Jeep Gladiator also has an 8.4-inch multimedia screen with Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as a GPS navigator, Alpine premium sound system and a reversing camera.