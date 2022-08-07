Jô Soares: Claudia Raia moves with tribute: ‘Greater love’

Actress Claudia Raia, 55, published today a new tribute to Jô Soares on her social networks. The presenter died yesterday at the age of 84, in São Paulo.

In a video narrated by Claudia with images of the two over the years, she declares herself to Jô. “One of the great loves of my life. The greatest love of my life. The first great love of my life. We had a very beautiful relationship, against everything and everyone”, says the actress. They dated for two years in the 1980s.

In the caption of the publication, the actress mentioned the difficulty in accepting the death of Jô. “Ah Jô, I’m still absorbing your departure… my great friend, partner, protector… my dear soul!” she wrote.

“I will never get tired of honoring you, you deserve all the applause, all the prayers and all the love! May heaven welcome you with open arms with all the affection you deserve! I celebrate you forever, I love you forever!”.

Jô Soares was married three times

Jô Soares’ relationship with Claudia Raia began in 1984, but the couple never made their union official. Before, the presenter and comedian had already married twice.

The first was with actress Therezinha Millet Austregésilo, between 1959 and 1979, with whom he had a son, Rafael Soares, who died in 2014, at age 50.

Between 1980 and 1983 he was married to actress Sílvia Bandeira, 12 years younger than the presenter.

After his relationship with Claudia Raia, Jô Soares dated, in 1987, actress Mika Lins until he married graphic designer Flávia Junqueira Pedras, from whom he separated in 1998.

Jô Soares dies; remember key moments in the presenter’s career