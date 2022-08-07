Jô Soares: Claudia Raia moves with tribute: ‘Greater love’

Actress Claudia Raia, 55, published today a new tribute to Jô Soares on her social networks. The presenter died yesterday at the age of 84, in São Paulo.

In a video narrated by Claudia with images of the two over the years, she declares herself to Jô. “One of the great loves of my life. The greatest love of my life. The first great love of my life. We had a very beautiful relationship, against everything and everyone”, says the actress. They dated for two years in the 1980s.

In the caption of the publication, the actress mentioned the difficulty in accepting the death of Jô. “Ah Jô, I’m still absorbing your departure… my great friend, partner, protector… my dear soul!” she wrote.

“I will never get tired of honoring you, you deserve all the applause, all the prayers and all the love! May heaven welcome you with open arms with all the affection you deserve! I celebrate you forever, I love you forever!”.

Jô Soares was married three times

Jô Soares’ relationship with Claudia Raia began in 1984, but the couple never made their union official. Before, the presenter and comedian had already married twice.

The first was with actress Therezinha Millet Austregésilo, between 1959 and 1979, with whom he had a son, Rafael Soares, who died in 2014, at age 50.

Between 1980 and 1983 he was married to actress Sílvia Bandeira, 12 years younger than the presenter.

After his relationship with Claudia Raia, Jô Soares dated, in 1987, actress Mika Lins until he married graphic designer Flávia Junqueira Pedras, from whom he separated in 1998.

Jô Soares dies; remember key moments in the presenter’s career

Jô Soares next to Sílvio Santos in 1997 - Disclosure / SBT

1 / 11

Jô Soares next to Sílvio Santos in 1997

Disclosure / SBT

Hebe Camargo, Nair Bello and Lolita Rodrigues in a historic interview with "Jo talk show" - Reproduction / TV Globo

two / 11

Hebe Camargo, Nair Bello and Lolita Rodrigues in a historic interview with “Programa do Jô”

Reproduction / TV Globo

Jo Soares during the "Long live the Fat"one of his most classic programs - Reproduction

3 / 11

Jô Soares during “Viva o Gordo”, one of his most classic programs

reproduction

Roberto Carlos is averse to interviews, but he spoke with Jô Soares on his show - Ramón Vasconcelos / Globo / Publicity

4 / 11

Roberto Carlos is averse to interviews, but he spoke with Jô Soares on his show

Ramón Vasconcelos / Globo / Publicity

Jô Soares and Chico Anysio in 1985 - Geraldo Guimarães/Estadão Content

5 / 11

Jô Soares and Chico Anysio in 1985

Geraldo Guimarães/Estadão Content

Jô Soares interviews former president FHC - Ramon Vasconcelos/Globo/Arquivo

6 / 11

Jô Soares interviews former president FHC

Ramon Vasconcelos/Globo/Arquivo

Jô Soares in the recording of a radio program in 1988 - Radio Lena Vettorazzo/Estadão Content

7 / 11

Jô Soares in the recording of a radio program in 1988

Radio Lena Vettorazzo/Estadão Content

Last Jô Onze e Meia, the presenter's program on SBT, had Hebe Camargo - Reproduction/SBT

8 / 11

Last Jô Onze e Meia, the presenter’s program on SBT, had Hebe Camargo

Playback/SBT

From majesty to majesty: Jô interviews Pelé, the king of football - Zé Paulo Cardeal / Globo / Publicity

9 / 11

From majesty to majesty: Jô interviews Pele, the king of football

Zé Paulo Cardeal / Globo / Publicity

Jô Soares at the beginning of his TV career - Reproduction

10 / 11

Jô Soares at the beginning of his TV career

reproduction

Jô Soares on Globo Gente, the first talk show that lasted just 4 months - Reproduction/Globo Memória

11 / 11

Jô Soares on Globo Gente, the first talk show that lasted just 4 months

Playback/Memory Globe

