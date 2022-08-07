John Leguizamo criticizes the casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro

the escalation of James Franco to play the Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the movie Alina from Cuba divided opinions, and one of the critics of the director’s choice Miguel Bardem was the actor John Leguizamo. At the Instagramhe wrote that he considers the decision an example of “Hollywood Appropriation”, since Franco is not Latino; Look:

“How is this still happening? How does Hollywood exclude us and still steal our narratives? No more appropriation by Hollywood and the streamers. Boycott! This is fucked up. Also, a seriously hard story to tell without aggrandizement, which would be wrong ! I don’t have a problem with Franco, but he’s not Latino!”

In addition to Franco, the actress Mia Maestro will live Natalia Revuelta, socialite who had a love affair with the politician. The duo joins Ana Villafañewhich is interpreting Alina Fernandeztitle character.

The film will show the real story of Castro and Revuelta and how their romance gave birth to Fernandez. The direction is Miguel Bardem and script of Jose Rivera. There is no premiere date.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omelet, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.