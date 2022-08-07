José Leôncio learns too much about Filó, remembers Madeleine and discovers his son’s unusual secret

In scenes that aired last week in wetland, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) discovered that Érica (Marcela Fetter) is expecting his child. The pawn will leave Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) shack and decide to stay with his beloved. The problem is that he will live in São Paulo.

However, in scenes scheduled to air, the pawn will decide to enter politics, influenced by his father-in-law, Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach). However, José Lucas’ decision will leave many surprised, especially José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), his father. The farmer will be shocked to hear this.

The big problem is that Zé finds out about the news through an article in a newspaper, where he says that José Lucas will become a career politician. The way in which he learns the information makes him very angry.

Declaration

In addition, José Leôncio will take advantage of a conversation with Filó to open his heart and tell her that he has feelings for her. Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) will admit to being jealous of her beloved. “I played my horn thinking of you. I knew it was you who would listen to me first. And I knew that you would warn her, that you would calm her heart… That you would save my son from our fights… I was sure you would listen first. And it took me a while to understand that.”he reveals.