José Lucas suffers from the absence of José Leôncio at his wedding

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) was taken by surprise when he discovered that Érica (Marcela Fetter) was pregnant with him, and that she had also returned to the wetland to not only tell the news, but also ask him to assume his responsibility and marry her, which was immediately accepted. However, this whole event generated great displeasure in José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), resulting in his absence from his son’s wedding, and leaving the pawn very sad during the next chapters of the feuilleton.

José Leôncio had created great sympathy for Érica when she was on his farm the first time, as he liked her way of acting and thinking about things, in addition to seeing José Lucas enchanted by her, being able to finally forget the problematic passion he felt for Juma (Alanis Guillen). However, this sympathy abruptly changed when the journalist returned to the Pantanal accompanied by her father, who is a politician of dubious character.

Erica is pregnant with José Lucas. Source: Reproduction/Globo

This event did not please the farmer at all, who was even more perplexed to discover that Erica was pregnant with José Lucas and that they would have to get married. This generated immense displeasure in José Leôncio for a long time, leading him to not even go to his own son’s wedding, as a sign of protest to the couple’s union.

Of course, José Lucas suffered a lot with his father’s absence from the ceremony, as his presence would be of great importance not only to bless the marriage, but also to have a father and son moment, something he spent many years without knowing what to do. was.