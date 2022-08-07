Juventude X América-MG – Superesportes

8

2 time Rodrigo Soares goes to the back on the right, tries to cross the area and Felipe Azevedo sends the ball through the back line. Corner for the home team.

2 time D ON IT, BALL! Bruno Nazrio, triggered on the back line from the right by Rodrigo Soares, tries to dribble on Danilo Avelar, but catches the ball and gives in to Coelho for free.

2 time In the next round of the Brazilian 2022, Juventude faces Cuiab and Amrica-MG faces Santos.

2 time Chico takes a corner from the right in the area, Paulo Miranda passes the ball on the second stick and cuts.

2 time Thalisson and Paulo Miranda exchange passes at Juventude’s defense field.

2 time Rodrigo Soares tries to score on the right wing with Vitor Leque, but Juninho removes the danger.

2 time America-MG returns to the final stage with no changes to the team.

2 time … and, finally, Vitor Gabriel chosen to give place to Edinho in the gacho team.

2 time Marlon exchanged for Yuri at Juve.

2 time Juventude returns from the break with three substitutions: scar Ruz leaves and Vitor Leque enters.

2 time Ball rolling for the second half. The game output America-MG.

1 time referee Edina Alves Batista raises her arms and ends the first half. Amrica-MG takes better advantage of the chances of submission and beat Juventude by 1-0, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian 2022.

1 time Bruno Nazrio takes a corner from the right looking for Thalisson at the second post. Cavichioli comes out fast and makes the save.

1 time Bruno Nzario takes a short table with Rodrigo Soares on the right and crosses on top of Danilo Avelar. Youth corner.

1 time Chico takes a free kick from the right midfielder in the area with great force and the ball goes for free in the hands of the goalkeeper of Coelho.

1 time Lucas Kal arrives late in a ball dispute, hits Bruno Nazrio and is punished with a yellow card.

1 time Moraes isolates the ball straight through the baseline in an attempt to cross the left wing.

1 time Felipe Azevedo starts from the midfield to the tip of the area on the left and tries a shot for cover to surprise the goalkeeper Pegorari. The kick comes out weak and Moraes cuts his head.

1 time Juventud fans won’t stop singing to support the team in the search for a tie.

1 time Vitor Gabriel launched at the entrance of the area, loses the ball to give and pushes the defender of the Rabbit. Lack.

1 time WOW!!! Bruno Nazrio takes a corner from the left in the area, Vitor Gabriel deflects his head and the ball goes over Cavichioli’s goal.

1 time Moraes charges laterally from the left into the area looking for Pitta, who makes the wall and spins fast, hitting the goal. Maidana sends the ball through the back line and gives Juventus a corner.

1 time Pedrinho gets the worst in a ball dispute and is left lying on the lawn with a headache.

1 time Bruno Nazrio takes a corner from the left in the area and Iago Maidana takes the risk.

1 time Moraes receives a good launch in the area on the left, goes to the bottom and crosses close. The ball deflects on Cceres and goes out on a corner.

1 time If the victory is confirmed, América-MG will reach 25 points and jump to 12th place.

1 time Total missed passes in the game: Juventude 13×5 Amrica-MG.

1 time Chico takes a foul from the right half with a lot of venom and the goalkeeper Cavichioli goes in the corner to punch the ball away.

1 time Cceres takes a corner from the right in the area looking for Henrique Almeida and the defender Juve removes the danger.

1 time PEGORARI!!! Bentez starts through the middle, dribbles Chico and risks a poisonous kick. The ball explodes in Thalisson and almost finds the goalkeeper Pegorari, who had to stretch all the way to send the ball over the baseline.

1 time Referee Edina Alves Batista scolds the Juventude bench players for excessive complaints.

1 time Pedrinho activated in the right half, calls Marlon for the dribble at the base of the pedal and ends up being pushed. Lack.

1 time CAVICHIOLI!!! In a quick counterattack, Bruno Nazrio crosses the midfield at speed and finds a beautiful pass to Vitor Gabriel in the area on the right. The attacker is without an angle, but risks low kick and the goalkeeper of Coelho palms away.

1 time WOW!!! Bentez takes a free-kick from the left midfielder in the area, Lucas Kal appears on the penalty spot and heads close to the right post.

1 time Benitez tries an individual move in the left half and ends up being pulled by Chico. Lack for the Rabbit to reach the ball in the air.

1 time Juventude spins the ball in the attack, but finds no space to infiltrate América-MG’s marking.

1 time Youth fans sing loudly to push the team onto the field to seek a tie.

1 time Marlon and Chico value possession of the ball in the midfield for Juventude.

1 time Marlon, also from Juventude, was also punished with a yellow card for excessive complaints.

1 time Chico knocks Pedrinho down in midfield to kill the America-MG counterattack and gets a yellow card.

1 time Chico, Bruno Nazrio and scar Ruiz exchange passes in front of the area looking to open spaces in the defense of América-MG.

1 time Youth have greater volume of play, but cannot turn superiority into goals.

1 time Cceres launched in the attacking right lane and crosses looking for Henrique Almeida. Paulo Miranda shakes his head.

1 time Ball possession: Youth 72%x28% Amrica-MG.

1 time Chico takes a corner from the right in the small area and Paulo Miranda manages to deflect his head. Goalkeeper Cavichioli defends without giving a rebound.

1 time WOOOOO!!! In a quick counterattack, Vitor Gabriel invades the area from the right and crosses as Pitta arrives hitting the goal. Coelho’s defense sends the ball through the back line and gives a corner to Juventude.

1 time After taking a short right-hand corner, Rodrigo Soares triggered and lifted the second post to Pitta. The Juventude striker heads in without danger to the left of the goal.

1 time Pedrinho scores his second goal for Amrica-MG in the 2022 Brazilian.

1 time GOOOOOL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Lucas Kal gets into a fight for the ball in the left half, disarms Pitta and tries a poisonous kick in the goal. Goalkeeper Pegorari goes looking for it in the corner, but throws it in the middle of the area for free and Pedrinho takes advantage of the rebound to swell the nets in favor of Coelho.

1 time GOOOOOL DO AMRICA-MG!!! PEDRINHO THE NAME OF THE COELHO’S GOAL!!!

1 time Paulo Miranda tries a long throw on the left wing for Moraes. Cceres fights and steals the ball.

1 time CUT THE ZAGA!!! Bruno Nazrio makes a good turn from the right at the entrance of the area, Chico keeps the ball and launches Moraes into the area from the left. The side of Juve arrives crossing low and the defender of Coelho takes the danger.

1 time Rodrigo Soares goes to the bottom on the right and crosses the first post looking for Pitta. Goalkeeper Cavichioli leaves quickly and takes the ball.

1 time WOOOOO!!! He pitta launched into the area from the right, spins, bumping with der and fills the foot over Cavichioli’s goal.

1 time ON TRAVEEE!!! Rodrigo Soares gets up from the right in the area, Bruno Nazrio finishes over the mark, scar Ruiz gets the ball in the crescent and shoots a shot at the right post.

1 time Thalisson kicks into the attacking field to put Vitor Gabriel on the run. Maidana cuts her head.

1 time The game begins at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium. Juventude gives the first touches on the ball.

1 time Teams profiled in the field. In moments, the ball will roll.

1 time Amrica-MG comes to the field in a 4-3-3 format: Cavichioli; Cceres, Maidana, der and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Benitez; Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Henrique Almeida.

1 time Youth is lined up in a 4-3-3 formation: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Marlon, Chico and Bruno Nazrio; scar Ruiz, Vitor Gabriel and 80 Pitta.

1 time LOOK AT HIM!!! Hired from Ituano, goalkeeper Pegorari makes his debut for Juventude. He takes the place of the criticized Csar.

1 time In the first round of the 2022 Brazilian, Amrica-MG beat Juventude 4-1 at Independência.

1 time RETROSPECT! Juventude and América-MG do it 13 times in the history of football. There are 6 wins for Coelho, 4 draws, and 2 triumphs for the gachos.

1 time EYE ON ARBITRATION!!! Referee Edina Alves Batista whistles the game and will be assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaquea Costa. The VAR will be commanded by the judge Rafael Traci.

1 time DEFAULTS: Juventude won’t have the injured Vitor Mendes, Anderson Leite, Paulo Henrique and Renato Chaves. Amrica-MG will not be able to count on Al, Aloisio and Jori due to physical problems and Everaldo due to suspension.

1 time AMRICA-MG CAMPAIGN IN THE 2022 SEASON: 17 wins, 10 draws, 21 losses, 48 ​​goals scored and 52 goals conceded. Playing as a visitor, Coelho has 7 wins, 5 draws, 12 losses, 21 goals scored and 29 goals conceded.

1 time YOUTH CAMPAIGN IN THE 2022 SEASON: 7 wins, 13 draws, 15 losses, 30 goals scored and 47 goals conceded. Acting as home team, the gacho team has 4 victories, 7 draws, 6 defeats, 16 goals scored and 19 goals conceded.

1 time Youth and América-MG players warm up on the lawn of the Alfredo Jaconi stadium.

1 time THE TEAMS IN THE BRAZILIAN TABLE 2022: Juventude has 16 points (3 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses) and occupies the last position. Amrica-MG has 24 points (7 wins, 3 draws and 10 losses) and is in thirteenth place.

1 time Packed by two consecutive victories, América-MG wants the three points to distance itself, more and more, from sticking and start dreaming of qualifying for the Libertadores next season.

0

1 time Lantern of the Brazilian 2022, Juventude enters the field pressured by the victory to start escape from the relegation zone. The gacho team has 16 points and needs to run for at least 29 more points to have no chance of falling, since 45 is considered the magic number to stay in the elite of national football.