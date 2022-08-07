Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate birth of second child

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The family Kardashian gained another member last Friday (5th)! According to the Page Six portal, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child. So far, no family information has been published and, apparently, the second-time mother has not yet decided on the newborn’s name.

The desire for a second child was nothing new for anyone, but the plans would have been put on hold when the businesswoman discovered Thompson’s betrayal and chose to end the marriage. Once the couple got back together, it didn’t take long for the announcement of the second pregnancy.

In July, the magazine people confirmed that the couple would be expecting another child, this time via surrogacy. Khloé Kardashian and the NBA player are parents of truewho turned four years old in April 2021.

Khloé Kardashian opted for a surrogate

Khloé Kardashian shared with the world one of her biggest dreams: to be a mother. However, during the episodes ofKeeping Up With The Kardashians“, the businesswoman discovered that she had difficulties getting pregnant. She even underwent fertilization treatment during her first marriage to Lamar Odom.

In a recent episode, the businesswoman said that she almost lost her firstborn, so she started a new fertilization treatment. “I have to wait until the fertilization process is complete before I know how many embryos I have… But I spoke to Dr. A and she was a little worried, like, I had an exam, blood tests and all that stuff, and she just said I would be a high-risk pregnant woman.”

Then Khloé said that she has only 20% of getting pregnant again. Kim Kardashian, then, shared her experience with a surrogate and suggested the option to her sister. “I had the best experience with surrogacy… You will see that the love you have for your children is exactly the same. There is no difference except that someone else is the pregnant one,” she said.

