Kiev shuts down one of the reactors at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant amid attacks

KIEV – A Ukraine announced this Saturday, 6th, that one of the reactors at the zaporizhzhia was paralyzed amid this week’s attacks. The plant, which is the largest in the Europehas been occupied by Russian forces since the beginning of war and both sides exchange accusations of attacks on nearby locations. This week, the IAEA director stated that the plant is completely out of control and asks for immediate access.

In a statement, the Ukrainian atomic energy company Energoatom reported that “due to the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection system was activated in one of the three reactors in operation, which was deactivated”. The bombings of the plant caused “severe damage” to a nitrogen and oxygen storage unit and an “annex building”. The nuclear plant, however, is still producing electricity and there are still active employees on site.

On the day the plant suffered the attacks, the director general of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossisaid in an interview with Associated Press that “all nuclear safety principles were violated” at the plant. Grossi said the IAEA needs to go to Zaporizhzhia, just as he did in Chernobylto analyze what is really happening and carry out repairs and inspections, to “prevent a nuclear accident from happening”.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which was occupied by Russian forces at the beginning of the war

Ukrainian and Russian authorities have been exchanging accusations since July, when the Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the territory of the nuclear power plant with drones. Last Friday, 5th, Ukraine accused Russian forces of three attacks near a reactor at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the south of the country, despite Moscow having control over the area since the invasion began in February. The Russian army responded by saying that the attack by Ukrainian forces on the site caused a fire, which has now been brought under control.

Russia’s capture of Zaporizhzhia has renewed fears that the largest of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors could be damaged, triggering theanother emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disasterwhich took place about 110 km north of the capital Kiev.

Russian forces occupied Chernobyl shortly after the invasion, but returned control to the Ukrainians in late March. Grossi visited the plant on April 27 and tweeted that the security level was “like a ‘red light’ flashing”. But the IAEA was able to mount “a relief mission to Chernobyl at the time that has been very, very successful so far.”

The Russian army has used Zaporizhzhia as a shield against Ukrainian forces, who fear fighting back because of the risk of a nuclear accident. According to Ukraine’s military, the Russians have been firing from behind the atomic plant since mid-July, launching rockets over the Dnipro River at NikopolUkrainian-controlled city, and other targets.

Ukraine has no way of responding back, not even using advanced US-supplied Himars rocket systems, which have silenced Russian weapons elsewhere on the front line. An attack against this position would risk hitting one of the six pressurized water atomic reactors or some highly radioactive waste dump. And Russia knows this.

“They are hiding there so they can’t be hit,” said Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk. “Using such a facility as a shield is dangerous.” The clash in the city, as well as the risk of a nuclear accident at any moment, has caused the citizens of Nikopol to flee.

Protected from counterfire, the Russians are threatening Ukrainian troops advancing towards the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River, one of the last water crossing points available for resupplying Russian forces in the south of the country./AP and AFP