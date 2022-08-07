The farmer will be humiliated by the pawn in the next chapters of the novel, but he won’t let it go.

even after expelling Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) from home, tenorio (Murilo Benício) seems not to be satisfied with his attitude. In the next chapters ofwetland”, the farmer will make it clear that his revenge is still far from complete.

With a thirst for revenge, after having discovered all his wife’s betrayals, the farmer will hatch a plan and kidnap her and Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). The pawn, even at the risk of his life, will make a point of humiliating the ex-boss: “Kill me, you cuckold… Kill me if you were a man! You are a cuckold… Deep down that’s what you are… A gentle cuckold! What ever was. A coward, who never had the courage to do what had to be done!”will scream.

However, the farmer will not let it go and will also confront the former employee: “And you’re nothing more than a useless person, who was of no use, not even to avenge his father’s death! And did you think he was going to run away to my lands and, on top of that, with my wife? (…) And you will pay dearly for it… Very dearly! I’m going to do to you as you do to a bull that invents to cover another’s cow. I’ll cover you up… And make you soft, soft”, Tenorio will shoot.

Maria Bruaca will follow the whole discussion fearing for her own life and also that of Alcides, because she knows what her ex-husband is capable of. This time, the villain is the one who will do well, as he will take on Alcides over the course of the next few chapters and leave Bruaca terrified.